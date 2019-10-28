Potluck at Rosedale Has Opening Date

× Expand Jason Matheson and one of his family recipe biscuits from Betty & Earl's.

Potluck, the reincarnation of the food hall in Rosedale Mall, has an opening date. This time populated by local business owners, the collection of counter-service eateries runs the gamut from a biscuit shop to a noodle bar, to a full-fledged burger bar with pull tabs and TVs.

The space is still under heavy construction, but they feel they'll be ready to serve up hot waffle sandwiches and more by Tuesday, November 12th at 11 a.m.

I actually sneaked into the space last week, just to peep at how everything was coming along, and ran into Jason Matheson and Adrienne Odom of Betty & Earl's Biscuit Kitchen, playing with the ovens.

Adrienne Odom in biscuit prep.

Odom, a local pastry chef who's worked in some of the Twin Cities top kitchens, is feeling good about the collaboration with Matheson, a local TV/radio broadcaster. "It's my family recipe," Matheson said, "but I knew that there was no way I could scale it for production, that's why we needed to bring in the pro!"

As partners they worked the recipe together to achieve the biscuit that was true to memory, but easily made in volume. "It's crazy light," Odom remarked, "it's not dense like some of the other biscuits you find. We've worked with the right flour and the right light hand, you can't overwork biscuits because they get too hard. This one has to be folded by hand, which gives it the right crunchy exterior that gives way to a softer, lighter inside." She forgot buttery, but I'll add: buttery.

I might have sneaked a taste of those bacon and cheddar babies. The cheese and the bacon aren't layered on like a sandwich, they are baked INTO the biscuit itself.

Though they'll have six flavors, since they are only doing biscuits (not sandwiches, not plates, just choose your biscuit), they think they'll be able to make them fast enough, but fresh enough to give people a beautiful biscuit experience.

We, and the rest of the holiday shoppers will find out next month!