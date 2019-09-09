Places We Love: Tai Hoa BBQ

× Expand Dara Tai Hoa BBQ, St. Paul

Everyone's crushing on new-school Minnesota Barbecue these days, and everyone should! Animales, the Minnesota Barbecue Co., and Revival Smoked Meats, they're all stupendous, amazing, fantastic, terrific.

However, it has come to my attention that a lot of people around here do not know the old-school pillars of great Minnesota barbecue on which this community is built, places like Big Daddy's and Tai Hoa BBQ. Now, I wrote about Big Daddy's a couple years ago, and if you haven't been, avail yourself. But what about Tai Hoa? It's a take-out, cash-only, hole-in-the-wall right on the Green Line at the Victoria Street Station, and it's just phenomenally wonderful.

You walk in to Tai Hoa BBQ (pronounced tie, like tying a necktie, wah like wah-wah pedal) and you pass the cash machine (cash only!) and have the option of looking to your left, where the rack of barbecued pork, ducks, and chickens hang on hooks, or to the right, where there's a to-go deli case of different meaty salads, desserts, and steamed pork rolls wrapped tightly in banana leaves. Everything changes all the time, but for my money you want the barbecue, especially the crisp-skin roast pork (heo quay) or the barbecued duck. You tell the slightly skeptical people behind the counter that you really do want the duck, or the pork, and then they ask if you have cash—I get the sense that a lot of customers are not taking the cash-only policy as strictly as one would hope.

Then they'll ask how much you want if it's the pork, so you say a pound, or two, or whatever you want. I say get the pork for the skin with the snap of a candy apple, fat like custard, tender meat, a trembling, luscious, soul-stirring dish to take home and serve with rice or noodles and veggies or just eat out of hand, like you grabbed the whole chocolate box for dinner, you decadent thing.

If it's the duck or chicken you're in an all or nothing situation—a whole duck or no duck, pick one. I say go for the whole duck, but I would, for the mildly-five-spice scented, beautifully lacquered skin with gorgeous fat and meat that is diverse in every bite, here wet and rich, there thick and meaty, it's such a treat, every inch of it. They chop your meat on a great round cutting board with a cleaver flying fast and furious through the air, bundle it into a bag, give you the lovely duck gravy that was inside the bird if you get the duck, and send you on your way.

× Expand Tai Hoa BBQ, St. Paul Tai Hoa crispy pork

If you haven't heard of Tai Hoa, it's such an institution in St. Paul that it's easy to forget about in the constant churn and hunt for news. But it's been a part of the fabric of St. Paul life for a generation. Hai Truong, the chef-owner of Ngon Bistro down the block, grew up with it. "Have you had their caramelized pork?" Truong asked me, the first time we talked about it. "It's what I get when I need some food that's homemade, but I don't want to cook. It's a fairly simple dish, but there are so many versions, my mom and my grandma make totally different versions and I'm always interested in trying another family's variation. The key thing is the fatty pork, you have to see the fat. If you can't that's not a good version." Besides the caramelized pork, Truong told me that he thinks of Tai Hoa BBQ mainly as a family-party place. "You can reserve a whole pig for a picnic, and just about every time you hold a family event someone will bring a roast duck, it's the easiest one to bring, you just put it on the table with all the noodle dishes and rice and vegetables." I asked Truong if he'd call it a St. Paul institution, "Absolutely. Everyone I know knows it. It's a good reference too, to judge other places."

J.D. Fratzke, chef behind many nose-to-tail St. Paul restaurants and most lately Artisan Plaza in Cannon Falls, remembers Tai Hoa as one of the first barbecue spots he ever ventured into that wasn't dependent on sweet sauces. "It's quiet integrity inviting everyone to a good meal," Fratzke told me, remembering it like an invitation. "'We all love these caramelized creatures. Wanna taste how we do it where I come from?'"

Nick Rancone, one of the owners of Revival Smoked Meats and In Bloom, as well as superstar of fried chicken Revival, credits a a childhood with trips to Tai Hoa BBQ as being his Eureka! moment about the joys of meat on the bone. "My mom worked pretty close to Tai Hoa, and I remember driving up and down University and just being mesmerized by the place, Maybe I was 12 or 13 the first time I walked in there, and I remember seeing the duck hanging and thinking: I have to have that. It was maybe 1997 or 1998, the height of boneless skinless chicken breasts and those all-white-meat super-dry pork chops, and eating through all the pieces of the duck, it was a total experience. How much flavor was in every little corner, all the richness, I'll never forget it."

It's a pillar, I tell you! An institution. A classic. Only one question remains: Ever been?

854 University Ave W., St. Paul, 651-298-8480