Local Photographer Eliesa Johnson Wins Global Award

Congratulations to Eliesa Johnson + The Restaurant Project! The Twin City-based photographer, who shoots food and other things for Mpls.St.Paul Magazine and sometimes Twin Cities Business Magazine, has been highly decorated by what can be called the Oscars of the photography world.

The PDN Taste Awards is a well-respected international competition that awards professional photographers in five categories: Commercial, Editorial, Personal Work, Destination/Travel, Social Media Snaps. EJ and her team WON THREE OF THE FIVE: Commercial, Editorial, and Personal Work!

Count me as particularly proud that her win for the Editorial award was for the Kado No Mise shots she took for our Best New Restaurant story last year.

Beyond the fact that she is an amazing person to work with, according to many kitchen professionals around town who I have sent her to snap, she has a singular eye and an uncanny ability to coax some beautiful moments out of strange situations.

And she stands on tables with poise and grace like none other.