Party Like a Local

Think of this as a SUPER FEED Agenda for the week. Keep checking back, we’ll keep updating with more events and happenings!!

All. Week. Long.

Fulton Warming House / Those brewery kids in North Loop have converted their taproom patio into a warming house of sorts. Starting FRI JAN 26 – SUN FEB 4, there will be a heated pop-up beer garden featuring live happy hour specials, live music, and door prizes all week!

Bardomes at Bardo / The new foodist haunt in Nordeast will be running a special dinner menu MON-SAT, and hosting a gameday brunch on SUN. But where you really want to be is in one of the four Bardomes set up on the patio. The transparent heated structures can accommodate up to 6 guests, and will be available on a nightly rental basis. An all-inclusive family-style dinner from a special menu will be served, along with bottle service or large format drinks (Buckets? Troughs? Beer bongs? Just kidding, this is a stylish joint.) Get at them to make a rezzie!

Super Ballin’ Football Week / Inbound Brew Co’s got it going down with 10 full days of frivolous fun. Daily: Outdoor frozen hotdish shuffleboard, it’s a thing. Then, the rest of the week: beer releases, hammerschlagen, live music, Super Beer 100 yard dash, trivia, food trucks, and so much more! FRI JAN 26 – SUN FEB 4

Lunch at Bar La Grassa and Burch Steak / Yep, Isaac Becker is opening both the North Loop Italian icon and the Lowry Hill steak and pizza haunt for lunch all week, NOW – MON FEB 5, 11a-2p. Let’s not pretend you won’t need rezzies.

BUY OUTS

>> so don’t go here on these days, unless you’re The Rock.

Seven Steakhouse is closed from SAT JAN 28 – SUN FEB 4, see you next week.

The Bachelor Farmer is closed TH FEB 1 - SUN FEB 4, but the café will be open those days.

Spoon and Stable is closed THU FEB 1 and FRI FEB 2, but there will be added brunch on SAT/SUN.

Bellecour is closed SAT FEB 3

Sanctuary is closed SAT FEB 3

Erik the Red is closed SUN FEB 4

Baja Haus is closed SUN FEB 4

Your Eating Calendar!

>> MON JAN 29

St. Paul Chef’s Experience / The Great Northern blowout in the St. Paul Farmers’ Market promises to be bigger and hotter than last year. Octo Fishbar, Saint Dinette, Revival and others will be cooking over open fires while cold cocktails and drinks will be sloshing across the ice bar. 6p, $45 GA, $125 VIP.

Super Boil Block Party / Theo Wirth will be heating up Cajun-style with this block party at the site of the coming Trailhead. Get over for free tubing, ski rentals, jamming with KMOJ and a night of sucking bugs with Cajun Twist. 5-8p.

>> TUE JAN 30

Welcome to the North / Those crazy #North branders, Askov Finlayson and The Bachelor Farmer, are having a courtyard party to celebrate the launch of their new beer: Keep the North Cold. The golden ale is made in collaboration with Fair State Brewing and raises money to fight climate change. Grab a tapper, sit at a bonfire, scarf a bowl of chili and revel in your chosen atmosphere. 5-8p.

Whiskey Queen Costume Contest / Who will you be? Can you pull off a Mila Kunis or are you more of a Rita Taketsuru? Maybe just pull a lemon face and go as a whiskey sour. However you go, this should be a fun night of sipping mash and talking trash at The Lexington with ladies of Women Who Whiskey. $40, 7-11p.

The Great Pizza Snowdown Taste-Off / Say it loud and proud: I’m with Heggies. Show your hometown pride and squarely sliced cred by hanging with the Heggies crew at the Uptown VFW along with Har Mar Superstar. There might be karaoke, there will be free pizza.

>> WED JAN 31

Fulton’s Taste of the North / It’s a cheffy collaboration dinner of Minnesota proportions. Erik Sather of Lowry Hill Meats, JD Fratzke of Bar Brigade and Scott Pampuch of Fulton will put together an embarrassment of Minnesota food riches at this limited seated dinner for $45. Beer pairings included, you betcha.

Surly’s Ultimate Winter Feast / Another Great Northern event, this killer patio party is a lighting up the night at Surly. Cooking over fire, drinking complex beers, and frying up Mucci’s donuts while you watch: that’s the name of this game. 5-8p, $35. Oh and hey, let’s sauna.

>> THU FEB 1

#Snackship Build / That’s right, we are going to rebuild the snackship, and serve you Heggie’s pizza while we do it! Head over to City Center and the North Local Market at noon to see the bigger-than-the-other massive snack ship featuring food from MN companies and local restaurants. Come for selfies, come for free snack samples, come to win a prizes that will help you build your own snack ship on gameday!

Tailgate the Market / It’s lunchtime fun at Kitchen in the Market, boosted by bubbles of course, where you’ll how to cook 4 gameday dishes, and then eat them. Stuffed wings, hotdish, possibly a cheesesteak or a lobster roll can all be mastered, then eaten for $100/person. 11:30a-2p … Or show up later for #Super Cooking the Market

MartinPatrick 3 Ice Bar / In the alleyway nook between ultra-swank Hewing Hotel and MartinPatrick 3, you will find an ice bar for four days, THU FEB 1 - SUN FEB 4 from 5-9p. Don’t think for a minute that it won’t be the best looking crowd, what with the staff sporting apre-ski and From Russia with Love looks.

>> FRI FEB 2

>> SAT FEB 3

Travail’s 10 Course Super Duper Brunch / Stretch it out like an all-star with a mega-brunch including monte cristo, beef pho, profitteroles, and all the bottomless mimosa shenanigans you can take. SAT seating is 10:30a, $87 per person. Bloodies will be there for purchase.

Pig & Pina in the Parking Lot / Taco man Jorge Guzman and smoker guy Jon Wipfli are teaming up in a Northern Coffeeworks’ parking lot to bring you some down and dirty eats. On SAT FEB 3 night, there’s a Taco Takeover serving smoked pork, beef birria and roasted squash tacos with all the salsas! Plus "El Frito Hot Dish," with smoky meats, cheese, Fritos, which goes well with all the Able Seedhouse beers. 5:30-10:30 … and then on SUN …

>> SUN FEB 4

Pig & Pina in the Parking Lot / Taco man Jorge Guzman and smoker guy Jon Wipfli are teaming up in a Northern Coffeeworks’ parking lot to bring you some down and dirty eats. On SUN FEB 4 it’s basically RIB FEST. Wipfli’s two 300-lb barrel smokers will be cookin’ heritage pork spare ribs all night long so that starting at 10 am, you can eat ribs and drink beers. Like a proper gameday hooligan within sights of the Ship.

Travail’s 10 Course Super Duper Brunch / Stretch it out like an all-star with a mega-brunch including monte cristos, beef pho, profitteroles, and all the bottomless mimosa shenanigans you can take. SUN seatings are 10a and 12p, $87 per person. Bloodies will be there for purchase. You can go take a disco nap in your car and make it a double feature if you so choose, because ….

Travail’s Gameday Party / Doors open at 4:30 for this crazy heap of fun. For $196/person your all-you-can-consume extravaganza will include seafood towers, prime rib, a truffle pasta station, butter whipped potatoes, wings and more, plus unlimited beer and bubbles. GROUPS larger than 8 or those looking for semi-private dinning should reach out directly to Zach to make reservation. They have telly, just saying.

Touchdowns, Tapas, and Revel Avila at Costa Blanca / Chef Hector Ruiz is rather saying, keep your fried wings and hot pockets, we’ll be over here eating Mexican by way of French training small plates and sipping Avila (= the very best cactus juice) cocktails. Tickets are limited, $75. 3:30-10p

Football Tailgate Fiesta! / El Burrito Mercado is usually salsa central for Super Bowl, so it makes sense that this year they would throw down with an ice bar, tequila tasting, tacos, elotes, DJ music and the big game. Plus, they are open until 2am.

Pimento’s Big Game, Big Up Buffet & rum Party / The vibes will be nothing but chill at this party. All you can eat buffet of spice kicked Jamaican fare, rum drinks, and all vinyl spins while watching sportsball for $35. Can’t beat it. 4p.

Suzi Bowl / No one hits you nicer in the wallet than Psycho Suzi’s. It’s all down-home tropical luxury, with unlimited pizza bar, $3 Coors Lights, and a build your own tater tot buffet for $20 large. Play your own kind of sport with Drink Special Bingo or just watch and yell at the telly. 4:30-10p.