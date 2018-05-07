Palmer’s Bar Changes Hands: What’s Next for the Iconic Spot?

× Expand Palmer's future and past: Tony Zaccardi and Lisa Hammer

The idea of buying Palmer’s Bar is absurd. How do you a buy a place that is more of an idea than any other bar in the Twin Cities? Palmer’s Bar is synonymous with the neighborhood in which it sits: It is the West Bank, in a way that looks both 100 years backward, to what this neighborhood used to be, and forward to what it is right this moment. Palmer’s is perhaps the quintessential dive bar, a democratic euphemism we use to categorize our scruffiest drinking establishments, but it’s also a singular national celebrity: In 2014, Esquire’s David Wondrich named it one of his Best Bars in America™. So of course the idea of buying Palmer’s is absurd, but at about 3 p.m. today, that’s exactly what longtime Grumpy’s Northeast bartender and Romantica bass player Tony Zaccardi did.

Earlier this spring, I spent an afternoon with Tony and with Palmer’s soon-to-be former owner, Lisa Hammer, talking about what buying Palmer’s Bar actually means. As if a philosophical discussion about buying Palmer’s wasn’t quite uncanny enough, Spider John Koerner himself was standing at the table next to us, with an old-school wood block paper cutter in front of him, diligently slicing up old newspapers while we talked.

Why devote your life to a place like this? Can you explain it to the people who are going to be baffled?

Tony: Let me tell you this, in the 1940s, my grandfather was a bartender at the Pine Tavern in Northeast, Minneapolis. Which is around the corner from where my grandmother grew up. In the 1980s, my uncle John owned a bar on Central in Columbia Heights, that my mom and my uncles kind of pitched in and worked at. I played my first pull tab there when I was five. When I was 21, I discovered Grumpy’s Northeast. As a 21 year old, I figured everyone has to find their bar, and that was my bar. And they finally started putting me to work. I’ve been there for 18 years.

So you’re a Northeast guy. Two of my great-uncles, and the one who I was named after, Steve, where the Sample Room is right now used to be called Cos & Steve’s.

Tony: Yeah, it became the Polish Palace.

So I guess I have some of this stuff in my blood too. Cos and Steve’s made loose meat sandwiches, and it was a nice place, but it was first and foremost a place for the neighborhood, this blue collar neighborhood.

Tony: For me, having spent all this time at Grumpy’s Northeast [motions to the room] this is my kind of bar. I’m not ever going to work at higher end bars, that’s not what I do. What Pat instilled in me was the community, the neighborhood, the relationships, the day to day, the people that come in and make your bar. I’m not about trying to have the latest, greatest cocktail craze. That’s not what I do, that’s not what I care about.

You’re more of a whiskey in a jar guy?

Lisa: [cackles]

Tony: Whiskey and a pint of Hamm’s is what I’ve known for 18 years. And I’ll tell you what, a mutual friend of ours put the bug in my ear about this. And I thought, wouldn’t that be awesome. And then I started thinking about the “what if’s.” And then I couldn’t get the “what if’s” out of my head. It would’ve killed me had I not pursued this.

But isn’t moving to the West Bank going to be a dramatic transition? It’s so different than Northeast.

Tony: Absolutely it is. And it will be a challenge for me, to keep reminding myself that this isn’t Grumpy’s. But I’m excited about that, because it’s going to be something different from what I’ve known, so it’s going to be a learning experience. Learning and hanging out here everyday.

Lisa, can you explain what Palmer’s means to this neighborhood? What part of this neighborhood does it service? How long have you owned it?

Lisa: Keith and I bought the bar September 14 of 2001. Three days after 9/11.

But you knew of Palmer’s way before that.

Lisa: I met my husband here in 1986. Shortly after we got married, Florence [the former owner], had approached Keith. Keith was bartending, but Florence said, “If I’m ready, are you ready?” and he was always like, “I’m here for ya.” She kept working. She worked and worked. And we were supposed to close on a full bar in 2001. I happened to be a real estate attorney, but the attorney for Florence screwed it up and said, “I’m not selling.” So we did a handshake. We bought half a bar. And three years later we bought the other half. And she kept her promise and did everything she was supposed to do on a handshake.

That’s honor.

Lisa: My attorney was like, ‘You don’t buy half a bar.” And I’m like, “we’ve got this.”

So what does this bar mean to the community?

Lisa: My girlfriend has described it as a community center with a kick. It is central. And I’ve always felt that responsibility, and especially since Keith died, that this needs to be here.

When did Keith die?

Lisa: September 7 of 2015. So two and a half years ago. I’ve been doing this [makes an imaginary steady line with her hand] I know this doesn’t tape record, but I have been holding us steady. I have over 20 employees. And my goal is to make sure their paychecks are good, and to make sure the community is served. It’s a big responsibility, it’s a huge responsibility, but this neighborhood needs this bar.

I would imagine, either you come from some other Minneapolis neighborhood and you’re drawn to the Palmer’s unique atmosphere, or you’re a neighborhood person.

Lisa: People either get it or they don’t. If you can’t deal with the diversity, if you are, shall we say, a middle-aged Republican white man? You don’t get it. But for the most part, if you walk in and you’re an open-minded person, a caring, kind open-minded person, you’re like “ohmygod.” You don’t find this. Anywhere that I travel, I look around and I’m like, “black, white, gay, straight, rich, poor?” Very few bars fit that criteria. And I just love that nobody cares. It’s just about your attitude and how you treat other people. Everyone is treated the same. Everyone.

You’re right. This place is more global, even more global than other bars in this neighborhood. The Nomad is diverse, but it’s younger. You have young people in here, but you also have grown ass people that have experience.

Lisa: [whispers] Spider John is right behind you.

Tony: In Northeast, where I work, in my mind it’s diverse. But it’s not diverse like this. There’s rich and poor, gay and straight. There’s not a lot of diversity beyond that. And for me, as near as I can tell, I’m the first black person to ever bartended on Fourth Street in Northeast. And up until maybe a couple years ago, that was still the case. I’m used to people walking in and looking at me behind the bar and going, “What?” Me with long dreadlocks or whatever. I haven’t dealt with a lot of that, but I love the diversity here. I love that people are going to walk in here and realize that I’m the owner and that’s gonna be it. “Oh, sweet, cool.” I thrive on the diversity. The community aspect. That’s kind of my intention: to walk in here and learn. Meet people, learn things. I don’t want to change anything. It’s Palmers.

So what did you learn at Grumpy’s Northeast? What’s your ethos as a bartender?

Tony: Everyone gets a fair chance. At least once. [Laughs]

Lisa: Not twice! [Laughs]

Tony: Everyone gets a chance. People will tell you, I’m a very outgoing, very friendly person. I like to have fun behind the bar. I want people to have a good time in my bar. And part of that correlates to me playing music for 20 plus years. People aren’t there to watch you fail. They want to come in and they want to see you. I want to be that bartender where you walk in and go, “oh, fuck, that bartender is awesome.” If you want me in your conversation, I’ll talk to ya, otherwise I’ll just walk by and keep your drinks full.

So in Romantica you play bass, which functions as the foundation of a band’s sound. I don’t remember you being a flashy bass player.

Tony: Not in Romantica. It’s all business for the most part. Eleganza my rock band, there I’m having—not that I don’t have fun in Romantica—but with Eleganza I’m having more fun, I’m more up front, not in your face in a bad way, but I’m there. I’m more present. And that correlates more with what I do behind the bar.

How far does this bar go back?

Lisa: Well the city records were burned. But as a real estate attorney, I have the abstract. It’s this thick [holds thumb and forefingers apart like a bible] and dates back to the time Minnesota became a state. But I can see the ownership going back to 1906. Minneapolis Brewing Company, they’re the ones that put in the floor. They owned the building, and would lease it to someone, but you were required to serve their beer.

Tony, you’re investing in this neighborhood now. How has the immigrant community changed this place, and how has it affected the bar?

Lisa: I believe I’m very well respected in the community, I was the business association director for many years. I’ve always been more of the neighborhood person while Keith ran the bar. I was the one going to the neighborhood safety meetings, all those things. We are attached to a mosque. I would love to find one other place in the world where a bar is attached to a mosque. But we live in harmony. We really do. We had a meeting the day after the election. The concerns they had were the exact same concerns that we had. You can find so many more similarities. They were talking about installing security cameras on the front side of their building, which they consider to be the back side. And in my head, I’m like, Oh my god, I’m sure every day you live in fear of something horrible happening to you. We have so much more in common, we are respectful to each other. They have my home phone number to call if there’s an issue. And for the most part, it’s nice. And the people that we have problems with in the community, I gotta be careful what word I use, because they’re not young, they’re delinquents. But there’s a very long-standing respect for each other. In the overall community, we’re a bar, we’ve been here over a 100 years, we’re not going anywhere and neither are they. You just learn to live and to have respect.

So why are you getting out now? What’s going on with your life that you’re putting feelers out about finding the person who’s going to take over.

Lisa: I’m going to start crying. [Starts weeping quietly.]

I’m sorry. Oh sweetie.

Lisa: It was Keith’s bar. We bought the bar together, but it was always his bar, I was more of a hostess. I make the funeral hams, I cook for Thanksgiving. We’ve done Thanksgiving for 18 years, and there were probably 18 before that. I helped carry on the traditions but I was never part of the business. Well Keith dropped dead on a Monday. And I became a bar owner. I’ve never been a bartender, I’ve never been a server, this is not my industry. And I have two other jobs, I haven’t had the time to commit.

And how old are you?

Lisa: I’m going to be 55. But I haven’t had the time to commit. I feel like I’ve neglected the bar, like it’s a neglected child. It needs someone that loves it, and will own it, embrace it. And I just haven’t had the time to do that, so I’ve been trying to maintain. I don’t feel like I’ve done this bar a service.

But you kept it going.

Lisa: I kept it going!

There’s plenty of people in this world that would’ve sold it after their husband died.

Lisa: I have had two suitors for the bar. And I literally picked Tony because of his spirit, his energy and his commitment. I didn’t know he had 9,900 twitter followers! I just knew that he was a nice guy, and his heart is in the right place. And I’m hoping that heart can turn this into a venture that can keep going, and be profitable for both him and his family.

So looking at the future of this place, while respecting a lineage that reaches back to 1906, what are some things that you want to change about it? Do you have any ideas yet?

Tony: There’s very little that I want to do, necessarily. I don’t think it needs to be changed. I want to start accepting credit cards. I have my reasons for that, I think it’s time. Beyond that, I may put a different jukebox in? Aside from that, I want to utilize and promote the fact that we have that beautiful patio. I want to make sure that the sound equipment is the best for the small space that we have.

I haven’t seen many shows here, but I’ve seen some crushers. Black Diamond Heavies a few years ago was awesome. That stage seems higher when this place is packed.

Tony: I want to work with Nate Reeder, who does the booking, to make sure that the late night rock shows have my spin on that. I’ll call out some favors with some friends. But what I don’t want to do is mess with Lisa’s traditions. My wife and my daughter, we’re going to be here on Thanksgiving, cooking those hams and turkeys. I want to make sure the Liquor Pigs always have their home here on a Friday night.

You want to make sure Spider John is comfortable using a paper cutter to make collages on a Thursday afternoon.

Lisa and Tony: Yes!

Tony: There’s not a lot beyond that. One thing where Lisa and I agree is that there’s not been a lot done to promote certain things.

Lisa: None.

Tony: Palmer hasn’t used their twitter account in four years.

Yeah, that makes sense though.

Lisa: [Laughs]

Tony: You’re right. Maybe we’ll keep it that way. It’s like how Dillinger Four uses their Angelfire.

Bartender means so many things, it can mean psychologist, priest,

Tony: Babysitter, janitor.

Community relations director. All this shit. But what was your title at Grumpy’s?

Tony: I’m the general manager and bartender. I started out as a swamper on Sunday mornings. Cleaning the bar, recycling the beer bottles.

You started out as a swamper? How old were you?

Tony: Probably 22. I still had a full time job at a music store, making zero dollars per hour essentially. My roommate was a bartender at Grumpy’s. In 2006, he left a shift, and I jumped in on a Sunday, and I was done at the music store. I had just signed up for unemployment, and that week, the daytime bartender at Grumpy’s was forced into retirement by his doctor, so [Grumpy’s owner] Pat [Dwyer] was like, “well, here you go.” So then I had five bartending shifts a week.

Lisa, so who’s your swamper?

Lisa: I have three. Per, Prudence, and Pete.

How long have they been working?

Lisa: A long, long time. Tony has met almost everybody. But they’re absolutely invaluable, they duct tape the place together. Literally. This is a 100+ year old building. When that fire happened? All we had was a little trickle of water that came through the basement. The mosque was closed for a full year and that other building is gone. But we never lost heat, because the furnace is an octopus.

Tony: I’ve been getting lots of messages, on Twitter, on Facebook. But I got a message from Carrie Palmer. Whose great grandfather was Carl Palmer. She said her dad sent her a copy of the article that was in the paper, and said, “Well look at this.” They live out of state, but she said they’re going to try to be here for our party on June 9th. They’re going to come in and rob me of my sweaters and t-shirts.

Thanksgiving is for the community, can you explain Thanksgiving and other things you do like that?

Lisa: Thanksgiving, we inherited the tradition from Florence Johnstone, who was one of the prior owners, who also used to be a hostess at Nye’s. She would tell them, “oh no, you can’t throw that away. They’ll eat it at my bar” and she would start bringing the food down here. She started with bologna sandwiches on white bread on Saturday mornings. As for Thanksgiving, there are enough people in this community that either don’t have family close, or will go to their family and then come here as a respite, as an excuse to get out. So we’ve been doing Thanksgiving since we started, but that went on for years before we bought the bar.

So what does it cost for a plate of ham?

Lisa: It’s all free. It’s all free.

So you just open your doors to the community?

Lisa: It’s always a pot luck, but I always do the basics. I’ve learned you have to have three things on your plate, in case nobody else shows up with anything. You always have the meat, the potato, and a fruit or a vegetable. And then the neighborhood fills in the rest. The first year after Keith died it was nearly a disaster. Because it was only a couple months after he passed, and I couldn’t wrap my head around any of it. So people brought in turkeys, and we’ll never do that again! Now we deep fry them at home. We do 7 or 8 turkeys and 30 pounds of potatoes.

Wow.

Lisa: Yeah, it’s an undertaking. My mother in law came one Thanksgiving, and she literally sat here, right here, and looked around and goes, “I finally get it.” What we do for the community, and why we’re never at her house for Thanksgiving! The other tradition, and this is sad, is we host a lot of funerals. Keith’s funeral was here.

Irish wake style?

Lisa: Exactly. And I can’t remember…I was pretty out of it. But there was so much food.

Did you say the eulogy?

Lisa: I did. I did the whole eulogy. Actually people were laughing. [Laughs] I sat up on the stage with my girls on each side of me, and every other word was “fuck,” and my mother-in-law was cringing. And the whole bar was rolling. We had a lot of good times here, we had a lot of memories here.

So Lisa, any advice for our friend Tony here?

Lisa: Engage the community. But he understands that already. I don’t need to give him any advice, he’s already steps ahead, and walking with me in this journey. I keep saying, I’ll back off. I’ll back off. Which is why I’m glad I’m leaving town for a couple weeks. But you know, it’s engage the community, treat people fairly, and treat people the same. And he’s already doing all those things. With his ability to promote, just having that base of people, that are like, “we’ve got a gig tonight!” I don’t have those connections. And Keith didn’t do it either—we are not PR people. You know, for years, when we first bought it, the day crowd, every seat would be full. It paid your bills. Between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. paid your bills. Well, unfortunately, with all the funerals and all the changes and things, that’s not the case anymore. You need to have your really good Friday and Saturday nights. And again, [Tony] is not coming in here to whoop it up, he’s coming in here to make it better.

So you can make a living owning a bar, right? You’re not looking for your lifestyle to change at all?

Tony: No. I’m a bar person. I don’t ever want to have an office job. I worked in a music store. But I’m not an 8 to 5 person. I’m an 8 to 4 in the morning person, because I have a child, but this is where I’m most comfortable. And what I love about it, is like I said, you never know who’s going to walk in the door. It’s an adventure.

I think novelty makes our brains happy.

Tony: I thrive on that. I thrive on not having to sit and stare at a cube all day. I look at my phone a lot, but I’m not looking at my computer screen typing. Being able to engage and talk to people. And even just being a bartender at a busy place, you can have a little interactions with 100 people every day. Hey, how’s it going, good to see you!

Lisa: And you can also move on if you don’t want to have that interaction. Oh, I have to clean this shiny spot!

Tony: Yeah you can keep it moving! But what I love about this, and this comes back to getting a message from Carrie Palmer. I’ve gotten messages from former employees here. I got a message from a friend of mine yesterday that said, “Hey, I’m the one who built the patio!”

Lisa: Oh! Bryce Fairbanks! [Laughs]

Tony: Yeah! Bryce. And he put in the ceiling fans. It’s just such a small big town, I really feel like I have the city behind me. I’ve gotten so many messages of support. I’ve been hearing from people that I haven’t seen in 25 years. “Holy Shit! We’re all behind you!”

It’s a big thing. This is Palmer’s.

Lisa: And that’s been my thing when people say, “Oh, we so support you and you need to keep it going!” Well, then get your ass in the seat. Put your money where your mouth is. And I think with the number of people in your life, you’ll be able to reach out to the new people that haven’t been here. We call ‘em the Palmer’s virgins that are like, “oh my god, I love this place!” Sometimes I see someone calling this place dirty, and I’m like 'IT’S NOT DIRTY! IT’S OLD!' I take pride in keeping this place clean.

Tony: I was here at 9 in the morning maybe a month ago, and I was like Holy shit, this place is really clean.

Lisa: Our cleaning guy is coming out of the ladies room on his hands and knees. That’s Per right there.

The reason New York City looks like it does is because it’s getting touched all the time—it’s getting used and leaked on and spit on. It has a patina of all this touching. It looks like it’s lived in. It’s constantly being used, around the clock, all night long and all day long. And that human touch is reflected in this bar.

Lisa: I want to say something too about how everybody is treated the same. In 2014 we were on Esquire’s best bars in America. It wasn’t “best dives,” it was best bars. And the guy who wrote that is a pretty famous guy.

David Wondrich.

Lisa: Yes. Super nice guy. I asked him, “Why Palmer’s?” He goes, “I went to the library in Minneapolis, and I found the scruffiest looking guy that I could find, and I asked him, ‘Where do you drink?’” And that person sent him here. We weren’t on the radar. We weren’t supposed to be one of the best bars in America. But he came here and he’s been back every time he comes to Minneapolis. He said he comes here because everyone is treated the same. I mean, these are people coming from Park Avenue, and he’s just like, “Everyone is treated the same.”

So June 9th is your party.

Tony: Yes.

Lisa: And Palm Fest is July 27-28. I would love for that to be in there. We’re flying Spider John’s buddies back from Boston. Spider won’t play anymore without his Boston friends. So Spider has two sets on Palm Fest.

Tony: I’m going to need people here on closing day. Because payroll.

Lisa: No, I’ve got payroll on the ninth. You’re good.

