Outdoor Winter Dining: The Great Northern Festival Cometh

I'll say it again and again: I love this tribe. We who support community outdoor saunas, we who street surf after a snowmageddon, we who think that a day like today (20 degrees after a week of sub-Zs) was a brilliant slice of life, we love it here. I am a January baby, I believe -60 is just a reason to eat more tater tot hot pot, I have 8 different kinds of winter coats and three pairs of choppers, and I am beyond psyched for the upcoming Great Northern festival that starts on January 27 and runs through February 5.

Seriously, just add another layer, you'll be fine.

In a bid to reclaim the virtues of the season, the kids behind The Great Northern have done something wickedly wise to lure us away from Amazon and Netflix, they are plying us with a very special episode of food and drink. Namely: outdoor food and drink from the all-stars. Check out the event line up below and start looking for your long underwear ... editorial pov included.

Friday, January 27 – Sunday, January 29

Hard Rock Café and Labatt Blue Blue Zone at the U.S. Pond Hockey Tournament

"Fans and players at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships can kickback at the Hard Rock Café, which is open each day during the three-day event. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Also, make sure to stop by the Labatt Blue Blue Zone, voted one of the ‘World’s Best Hockey Bars,’ for games and entertainment." .... 'K, get over on the Labatt's situation, just accept it and revel in the hockey beer. It's like the mullet of beers, and that's so hot right now.

Time: Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Location: Lake Nokomis Tickets: Free, food and beverage available for purchase

Monday, January 30

A Winter Table from The Bachelor Farmer, Spoon and Stable, and Meritage

"In Minneapolis’ bustling North Loop neighborhood, The Bachelor Farmer’s Paul Berglund and Spoon and Stable’s Gavin Kaysen will present an elegant outdoor experience. North First Street between the two restaurants will be closed and dramatically transformed to make room for a luminary-strewn table set for 100, flanked by warming bonfires. Guests will enjoy a four-course ode to the experience of eating outdoors and the beauty of Minnesota winters. They’ll be treated to icy seafood towers from Russell Klein of Meritage in St. Paul, wine and cocktail pairings throughout dinner, custom Faribault Woolen Mill blankets, and handmade s’mores kits." ... Sure, it's big ticket, but an event worth splurging on. It's not like you have to spend a night on Hoth with your Tauntaun, it'll be real nice. Real nice.

Date: Monday, January 30 at 5:30 p.m. Location: North First Street in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis Tickets: $395 (incl. all tax, gratuity, valet and beverage pairings), to purchase, visit: TheBachelorFarmer.com

Tuesday, January 31

Saint Paul Chef’s Experience from Saint Dinette, Revival, and Corner Table

"Join Chef Thomas Boemer of Corner Table and Revival, and Chef Adam Eaton of Saint Dinette for a French Canadian-inspired, outdoor winter feast. These lauded chefs will personally tend to open flames as they serve up a selection of sweet and savory, soul-warming dishes, all under the awnings of the Saint Paul Farmer's Market. Guests will enjoy skewered meats, smoked fish, toasted bread, warm maple syrup, and more. Master minds Tim Niver, Laurel Elm, and Nick Rancone will also craft chilled, warm, and spiked beverages, available a la carte, to add to a beautiful evening of dining and imbibing in the Lowertown neighborhood of Saint Paul." ... I like the price point on this, obviously, but I also like the idea of open fire with these kids, they handle it in the best most professional ways. Plus: a Niver+Elm+Rancone equation means Uber or sled dogs should be involved for sure.

Time: 6–9 p.m. Location: Saint Paul Farmers Market Tickets: $30 (incl. entry, tax and food), to purchase, visit: EventBrite.com/TheGreatNorthern

Wednesday, February 1

Ice to Spice Boca Chica Restaurante y Cantina and El Burrito Mercado Present Cinco Night in Rice Park

"Cinco de Mayo takes over Rice Park, enjoy authentic tamales, elotes and jalapeno eating contest! Live music from Mariachi Jalisco, playing the sound of the heart and soul of Mexico, and West Side Band, rockin’ the West Side for 35 years." ... Listen, I'm going to seriously campaign to change those jalapenos into habaneros, because WTF. Own it. Diane Yang could smoke anyone in this competition.

Time: 5-8 p.m. Location: Saint Paul Winter Carnival, Rice Park Tickets: Free, food and beverage available for purchase

Surly Kraftskivan from Brewer’s Table and Heirloom, featuring 612 Sauna Society

"The Swedish “Kraftskivan” party, traditionally held in summer, is getting The Great Northern treatment as Surly’s Executive Chef Jorge Guzman and his Brewer’s Table team join forces with Wyatt Evans of Saint Paul’s Heirloom, flipping the script to host a wintery outdoor Kraftskivan crayfish party at Surly Brewing Co. Revelers will also enjoy smoked sturgeon, other Scandinavian delicacies, and brewery innovations from Surly Brewing, and can experience the debut of the nation’s first community-owned mobile sauna, courtesy of 612 Sauna Society. Grab some crayfish and then sweat it out in a sauna-on-wheels in the Surly beer garden." ... Sweat it and get it. Chuck it and suck it (the crawdads, you cheeky monkey). Don't you think FRISSON would go particularly well with mudbugs?

Time: 6–9 p.m. Location: Surly Brewing Co. Beer Garden Tickets: Free, food and beverage available for purchase

Thursday, February 2

“Not Your Father’s” Happy Hour

"Get a head start on the weekend, grab some friends and join us in Rice Park for happy hour. Enjoy a Not Your Father’s Root Beer or Ginger Ale, beer or glass of wine. Saint Paul’s own Black Market BBQ will be serving up Not Your Father’s Root Beer glazed ribs and live music from White Iron Band." ... I'm fine with this.

Time: 5-8 p.m. Location: Saint Paul Winter Carnival, Rice Park Tickets: Free, food and beverage available for purchase

Friday, February 3 – Sunday, February 5

Surly Beer Garden & Food Trucks

"Fans and participants can enjoy a Surly Beer and grab a bite to eat from a selection of local food trucks in the Loppet Village during the three-day City of Lakes Loppet Ski Festival." ... LOPE-it or LOPP-it? Does it really matter when there's beer involved? I still think you're cool even if you just play it sly and slip it into convo somewhere with confidence.

Time: Friday, 5–9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Location: Loppet Village Area Tickets: Free festival, food and beverage available for purchase

Saturday, February 4

The 8th Annual Beer Dabbler Winter Carnival

"With craft beer from 120+ breweries, live music, gourmet meat and cheese showcase from Lunds and Byerlys, local food trucks, and a flurry of winter activities. Minnesota’s biggest outdoor beer festival is an annual tradition not to be missed. Held as an official Saint Paul Winter Carnival, the Beer Dabbler is a true celebration of winter in Minnesota." ... YO, where's your furry hat? Do you even shotski?

Time: 2:30-6:30 p.m. Location: Minnesota State Fairgrounds Tickets: 21+ event, to purchase tickets, visit: BeerDabbler.com

Post-Luminary Party

"Luminary Loppet participants displaying their glow stick enjoy a live outdoor concert - with Surly beer and a selection of local food trucks." ... a.k.a. your best chance at canoodling with a hot skiier.

Time: 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Location: Lagoon between Lake Calhoun and Lake of the Isles Tickets: Concert/Party is free for Luminary Loppet participants displaying their glow stick, $10 for everyone else. Food and beverage available for purchase. More Information.

