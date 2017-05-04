One Great Plate: Whole Squid at Masu

Everyone is up to date on our Japanese bar-food terminology, right? Good, so we all agree that robata refers to a special sort of Japanese wood-fire grilling, and that it's particularly prized as food to eat while drinking, because drinking plus fire is a universal joy. But did you know that Masu in northeast has upped their robata game? True! Chef Will Selin, a former Tim McKee favorite who has been running the joint since 2014, recently decided to add bigger portions, like the whole squid here pictured. Finally, we can now challenge our friends with the words: I'll bet you a whole squid you are wrong!

And if you're like me, and increasingly freaked out by the state of wild fish in the oceans, keep in mind that Masu remains a partner in the best-practices, gold-star standard here in the Twin Cities, the Minnesota Zoo's Fish Smart program.