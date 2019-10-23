One Great Plate: Billy Is Back at Bibuta!

× Expand Dara Billy Tserenbat is back at Bibuta! Laughter is the best poke-bowl side

It was a busy summer, so you're forgiven if you didn't notice that Billy Tserenbat—legendary sushi chef and party sake king of Sushi Fix and Baja Haus—brought Bibuta into the downtown Minneapolis skyways. Yup, it's there, just a few steps down from the Taco John's across from the Wells Fargo Tower, in the Northstar Center, also known as the one with the escalator where the skyway dips underground.

"Four months! We opened four months ago! Why didn't you come and see me?!" demanded Billy, when I passed by the other day.

I had no good answer. But Billy told me that when they opened, the person who was charged in establishing Bibuta was a bit unfocused, so Billy has decided to take the thing in hand and work in person at Bibuta until he figures out what's going to make it fly.

"The skyway is all about price, I think," Tserenbat told me. "Have you ever seen the line at Taco John's Taco Tuesday?" I told him I have in fact seen the legendary skyway-blocking line. "Why are so many people on line for Taco John's? You see them in the suburbs, no one cares about Taco John's. In the skyways, everyone cares about Taco John's." I could not argue with this presentation of true facts.

× Expand Dara Bibuta lunch, clockwise from top left Bibuta lunch. Clockwise from top left; hand rolls, Hawaiian poke bowl with tuna, healing green salad, poke bowl with salmon.

How can one man fight Taco John's? Billy says his current plan is two-fold. One, he's updating the menu, with lots of super-healthy options, like a paleo- and keto-friendly Healing Green salad. Two, he's trying to figure out if his old Sushi Fix and Baja Haus fans are actually downtown. This is where you come in, you legendary drinkers-of-sake-from-long-planks. If you're downtown, drop by and tell him whether he should get a liquor license, and whether you'd come to an after-work happy hour in the skyways, which, if you're a skyway person, you know is a totally radical and possibly insane idea, but might just be the one thing Taco John's can't compete with.

Anyhoo, I also got lunch at Bibuta, and it was delicious. Billy made the first ever sushi burrito I had, and continues to make fantastic ones, they are just so fresh, and so well balanced. (Sushi burritos are basically large hand-rolls, though Bibuta now has Mexican-ish burritos too.) Mainly though it was fun to contemplate super-personality Billy going up against 400-strong-chain Taco John's. Is this the skyway battle that will make our winter fun? Weigh in, swing by, habitrail season has begun you know—and it's up to all of us to make it a habitrail season to remember.

Skyway level, NorthStar Center, 110 S 7th St., Mpls.