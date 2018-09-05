One Great Date: Top Eats Near the Bell Museum

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams The Bell Museum

Are you planning a visit to the new, spiffy Bell Museum and Planetarium? You really should, and when you go, why not make a day of it? Here are five great options for the complete dater:

Most people know chef Erica Strait's Foxy Falafel for making some of the best falafel in town, served from the truck with a cult-like following. But if you've never been to the mothership main location, please know they have a much more comprehensive menu of grass-fed and otherwise sustainably raised meats, like the beautiful kofta kabobs, an AIP (Auto Immune Protocol) chicken broth that's terrifically delicious, daily specials, a full wine and beer list—it's a gem. To get there from the Bell drop straight down Cleveland, it's within 5 minutes. 791 Raymond Ave.St. Paul, 651-888-2255

Best gyros in town? They're at the two outposts of the Naughty Greek, where chef and owner Angelo Giovannis makes from scratch-everything—and the daily specials like moussaka are a delight. The newer, larger University Avenue location is due south from the Bell on Cleveland, and while they're closed Sundays they're a kid-friendly destination the other days of the week. 2400 University Ave. W., St. Paul, 651-219-4438

The Bell happens to be awfully close to Minnesota's own Little Korea, which is that strip of Snelling just north of University. Homey, second-generation Mirror of Korea has some of the state's best mandu dumplings—which are like potstickers, but meatier. Get them in soup, fried, or steamed, but don't leave without ordering Mirror of Korea mandu, they're mandatory—and glorious. 761 Snelling Ave. N., St.Paul, 651-647-9004

If you're in the mood to hold a Best Korean Restaurant in the Twin Cities taste-off, you absolutely have to add the spicy, stupendous, farmer's-market driven Sole to your line-up. Not only is Sole one of the best vegetarian-Korean spots in the Cities, but the pork spare ribs, gal-bi, are some of the best spicy barbecue in town as well. 684 Snelling Ave N., St. Paul, 651–644–2068

A mere two and a half miles from the Bell Museum you'll find the biggest concentration of women-owned brewery taprooms in the Twin Cities, namely organic-minded Bang Brewing and friendly Urban Growler, which sit back-to-back with a well-worn path connecting them. First stop by Bang for complex and elegantly well structured beers, then drop by Urban Growler for a plow-to-pint locally raised brew, and maybe a burger from their kitchen or a kids' meal. Yes, it's the rare brewery with kids' meals—and that's one of the many reasons the world needs more woman-owned breweries! BB: 2320 Capp Road, St Paul, 651-243-2264. UG: 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul, 651-340-5793

