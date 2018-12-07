One Great Cookbook: Plant-Based Meats

× Expand David Paul Schmit, used by permission Jackfruit Tacos, photograph courtesy of David Paul Schmit Jackfruit Tacos from the cookbook Plant-Based meats by Robin Asbell, photograph courtesy of David Paul Schmit

Have you noticed jackfruit barbecue, jackfruit tacos, jackfruit chili popping up all over town? I have, and when I went out to sample them earlier this year, I begged Robin Asbell to come with me, because as a local chef with almost a dozen vegetarian cookbooks to her name, I knew she knew things about the techniques of vegan cooking that I could only grasp at. Little did I know she had a vegan meat cookbook on the way!

Asbell's Plant-Based Meats: Hearty, High-Protein Recipes for Vegans, Flexitarians, and Curious Carnivores is out, and fans of Herbivorous Butcher, Vegan East, Evan's Organic Eatery should go grab a copy. The book teaches you how to cook vegan meats at home, like Asbell's jackfruit pulled pork, below. Did you think all the jackfruit cooks were getting whole tropical fruits to cook? They were not! They were opening a can of jackfruit, and seasoning accordingly. Asbell also shares other tricks and tips for vegan plant-based meats that go beyond opening a bag of commercial non-beef-beeflike-crumbles. Vegan cooks, activate! You have nothing to lose but the belief that only other people can make the fancy vegan meat-like dishes you crave.

Jackfruit Pulled Pork

This barbecue sauce is a great pantry staple; if you make your own, you can be sure there’s no bacon or weird ingredients in your barbecue. Serve the sauce with the Jackfruit Pulled Pork and stuff it in a bun or make the sauce for the Kansas-Style Ribs on page 107.

Yield: 5 servings (2 ½ cups) pulled pork and 1 ½ cups sauce (enough for 2 batches) • COOKING TIME: 30 minutes for sauce, 30 minutes for pork

For the sauce

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 small yellow onion, diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

½ cup apple juice

¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

6 ounces tomato paste

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

¼ cup light brown sugar

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

¾ teaspoon sea salt, more to taste

½ teaspoon chipotle powder

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

2 tablespoons vegan Worcestershire sauce (optional)

For the "pulled pork"

2 (14-ounce) cans young jackfruit in brine, drained

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

½ cup vegetable stock

Water as needed

Buns for serving

Make the sauce: In a large sauté pan over medium heat, warm the oil. Add the onion and sauté, stirring constantly, until it starts to sizzle. Reduce the heat to medium-low and sauté for 10 minutes, or until soft and lightly golden. Add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes.

In a cup, whisk together the apple and lemon juices, tomato paste, and cider vinegar. Add the mixture to the pan, along with the brown sugar, mustard, salt, chipotle powder, and paprika, and the Worcestershire sauce, if using. Stir until well combined, bring to a simmer, and cook at a barely bubbling simmer, stirring frequently, for 10 minutes, or until thickened. Remove from the heat.

Make the pork: Drain and rinse the jackfruit very well to try to remove as much salt as possible.

In a large sauté pan with a lid over medium-high heat, warm the oil. Add the jackfruit to the pan and stir. When the jackfruit starts to stick and brown, reduce the heat to medium and cook, stirring constantly, until it is fully browned and the pan is dry.

Add the vegetable stock to the pan; it will bubble up. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and cook for 20 minutes, checking halfway through the cooking time to see if the pan is dry; if needed, add water to keep it from sticking.

Uncover the pan and mash the jackfruit with a fork or potato masher. Add ¾ cup of the prepared barbecue sauce and ½ cup water and stir. Cook, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes, or until the mixture is thick. Remove from the heat.

Serve hot on the buns.