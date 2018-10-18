One Great Cookbook: Israeli Soul

× Expand MICHAEL PERSICO

If you've been reading national restaurant news the past couple of years, you've heard of Philadelphia's Zahav, the modern Israeli restaurant by chef Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook, which has redefined how Americans think of genuine modern Israeli food. If you're one of the zillions of people who bought the 2017 James Beard Award winning cookbook Zahav, by Solomonov and co-author Steven Cook, you probably thought: oh my heavens, these are such good contemporary recipes, surely Solomonov and Cook have done all they can recipe wise, and have retired to lie on a bed of hummus.

Not so! They've got a new book, and folks, it's a remarkable achievement. Now, I'm a lifer in magazine world, and what I like about magazines is that they capture a pure moment in time, and let you in. This book, Israeli Soul does that for the food of Israel, as captured during an eight-day trip during which the authors, and photographer Michael Persico, had 82 meals—I know, more than 10 a day—before returning to Philadelphia and turning them into usable recipes for American kitchens. Some 400 photo-studded pages later, under the direction of Saveur founder and big magazine-brain Dorothy Kalins, they pulled off a massive achievement. I really don't think I've ever seen such a fresh and alive book, and the recipes! People, I did not know eggplant could do these things. Check out the recipe below, and if you make it, shoot me a picture on Twitter, @deardara. I'm in the mood for cooking adventures.

Stuffed Eggplant

This utterly delicious dish delivers a big visual bang on the plate. It would be at home on any table in Israel. Try this recipe in summer when local heirloom eggplants are at their sweetest. Serves four.

2 large eggplants, halved lengthwise

2 teaspoons kosher salt

Filling

1 pound ground lamb

1½ onions, ½ grated and 1 finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, 2 grated and 2 finely minced

¼ cup mixed chopped fresh cilantro and parsley

2 teaspoons plus a pinch of kosher salt

1 tablespoon Merguez Spice Blend

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 red bell pepper, finely chopped

1 yellow bell pepper, finely chopped

2 tablespoons tomato paste

½ cup crushed tomatoes

¼ cup pine nuts

1 cup good tomato sauce (recipe below)

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Score the cut sides of the eggplant and salt well. Arrange cut side down on a baking sheet and roast for 20 minutes, or until tender. Cool slightly, then scoop the flesh into a bowl and mash. Set the skins aside.

2. MAKE THE FILLING: Mix together the lamb, grated onion and garlic, the fresh herbs, 2 teaspoons of the salt, and the spice blend in a bowl and set aside.

3. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the bell peppers and a pinch of salt. Cook for 3 minutes, stirring constantly, then add the chopped onion and minced garlic and cook until translucent, about 8 more minutes. Add the meat mixture and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring to break up the meat. Add the tomato paste and crushed tomatoes. Mix well. Cook until the meat is no longer pink and the tomatoes have cooked down a bit, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the mashed eggplant flesh.

4. Spoon the filling into the eggplant skins and top with the pine nuts. Pour the tomato sauce into a baking dish. Place the stuffed eggplant on top. Bake until heated through and the pine nuts are toasted, about 10 minutes. Spoon the sauce over the eggplant and serve.

Merguez Spice Blend

Makes about 1 cup

1. Combine ¼ cup crushed Aleppo pepper, 2 tablespoons fennel seed, 2 tablespoons ground cumin, and 1 tablespoon each ground cardamom, caraway seeds, and coriander seeds in a spice grinder or mortar and pestle and grind to a powder. Store in a covered jar.

Tomato Sauce

Makes about 1½ cups

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 (15-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

1. Heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onion, garlic, and salt and cook until the onion is translucent, then add the tomatoes. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook, stirring, for 10 to 15 minutes. If you like your sauce extra smooth, let it cool slightly, then puree in a blender or food processor.

STUFFED EGGPLANT is excerpted from ISRAELI SOUL © 2018 by Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook. Photography © 2018 by Michael Persico. Reproduced by permission of Rux Martin Books/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.

Sign up for our newsletter to get inside access to the latest local food and dining buzz.