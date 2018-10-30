One Great Cookbook: Everyday Dorie

× Expand Copyright Ellen Silverman used by permission, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Ricotta Spoonable Ricotta Spoonable recipe from Everyday Dorie.

Friends, where were you the first time you learned of Dorie Greenspan? For me, I think it was when I read the cookbook legend's name as the author of "Baking with Julia"—yes that Julia! Or on the cover of the Café Boulud cookbook—yes that Café Boulud! There's a reason she's won five James Beard Awards and the New York Times calls her a 'culinary guru' while publishes her cake recipes in the Sunday Magazine every month. She is a real life living legend.

And now we can peek into her kitchen and find out how she really lives! Yes, as you guessed, she lives well. "Everyday Dorie: The Way I Cook" by Dorie Greenspan is stem-to-stern very usable recipes by someone who knows her way around the kitchen and doesn't have time for nonsense. I recommend it wholeheartedly. She shared her very easy-peasy ricotta dip with us, so you can make it for Thanksgiving and floor the relatives. And she gave us a new word too—it's not dip, it's a Spoonable. Which makes so much sense. Because you will not be dipping it, but spooning it upon grilled bread. Spoonables, people. Learn it, love it. Thanks, Dorie!

Ricotta Spoonable

Makes about 2 cups

Take a peek in my fridge, and you’ll find the usual staples — milk, butter, eggs and yogurt, and my favorite plus-one: “ricotta spoonable.” I started making it years ago and I’ve probably never made it the same way twice. It’s a mix of ricotta, lots of chopped herbs, freshly grated lemon zest, olive oil and plenty of salt and pepper. It’s simple but special.

I prepare this year-round, changing the herbs according to what I have at hand, but I make it most often in summer, when I’m apt to fill the table with small plates of good stuff, things that don’t need to be eaten in any order and that lend themselves to mixing and matching. Put the spoonable into the mix, and it will match with beet salad, frittata, onion galette, charred peppers and so many other dishes.

A word on the ricotta.

If there’s liquid in the container, it’s best to drain the cheese. Line a strainer with a double thickness of damp cheesecloth, place it over a bowl, spoon in the ricotta, pull the cheesecloth around the cheese and weight it with a plate or a can of something. Put it in the refrigerator and let it drain for at least 30 minutes, or up to 1 day.

Alternatively, you can make the spoonable, scrape it into a cheesecloth-lined strainer and refrigerate until needed. Do this, and when you turn out the ricotta, the cheesecloth’s mesh pattern will be visible — it’s pretty.

2 cups (492 grams) whole-milk ricotta, drained if there’s liquid (see headnote)

1 large lemon, or more to taste

3 tablespoons minced shallots, rinsed and patted dry

2 scallions, white and light green parts only, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

About ½ teaspoon fleur de sel or ¼ teaspoon fine sea salt

Freshly ground pepper

⅓ cup (13 grams) minced mixed fresh herbs, such as dill, parsley, tarragon, thyme, cilantro and/or basil

Put the ricotta in a medium bowl. Finely grate the zest of the lemon over it, then halve and squeeze the lemon and blend in the juice. Stir in the shallots, scallions, olive oil, salt and a healthy pinch of pepper. Taste for salt and pepper, then stir in the herbs. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour before adjusting for salt, pepper and lemon juice and serving.

CHOICES: A dollop of this on a cracker or sliced baguette makes a good appetizer; more of it on dark bread with roasted tomatoes, charred lemons or sliced cucumbers makes a tartine; and a lot of it stirred into pasta makes a dinner.

STORING: The spoonable is best the day it is made, but you can keep it for up to 2 days tightly covered in the refrigerator. Stir well before using.

