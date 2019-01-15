First Bite: Number 12 Cider House & Little Tomato Pizza

× Expand Photos by Dara Number 12 Cider House Fermentation vats at Number 12 Cider House

Quietly around Halloween, Number 12 Cider House, the first downtown cidery in the history of the Twin Cities, opened in the shadow of Target Field (just north, by that gas station). It's the culmination of a story that began in maybe 1860, and you should go.

× Expand Number 12 Cider House Tasting a flight at Number 12 Cider House

It's a Northern Thing

Terroir, the great obsession of wine folks, is the idea that something grown in a particular place can express the unique qualities of that particular spot: the soil, the water, the weather, all of it comes together in a single sip. Not that many places on this wonderful planet can produce great cider: Normandy and Brittany in France, the Asturias region of Spain, England, New England, Oregon and Washington, and us! We have apple varietals that don't grow anywhere else, and we're developing a reputation for ciders that are particularly tart and energetic, as well as dry. But where can you try local ciders? Of course you can make weekend trips out to great spots like Keepsake Cidery and Sweetland Orchard, and you should, but if you want to try experimental small-batch ciders on the regular and you live in town, Number 12 makes it possible to interact with the flavor of our local land in a way that's never really been possible before.

× Expand Number 12 Cider House Test juice batches of single-varietal apple juice at Number 12 Cider House

Permaculture and Heritage

You want birds to have trees, pollinators to have habitat, soil to be not-tilled and not-eroded, our human northern heritage of rare apples to be continued, and you also want to drink something that didn't rack up zillions of carbon-miles and supports the local economy? Cider!

× Expand Number 12 Cider House Number 12 Cider House

It's Delicious

Owners and cider-makers Steve Hance and Colin Post are using this new urban taproom to test micro-batches of experiments. as well as to sell their most popular ciders. I loved the Helix, bone-dry, chestnut-scented, and racy, and really enjoyed it in contrast to the richer, more ripely appley trilogy. You can try them in flights, which is fun.

× Expand Little Tomato gluten-free pizza at Number 12 Cider House Little Tomato gluten-free pizza at Number 12 Cider House

It's All Gluten Free

Not only is all the cider at Number 12 gluten free, because there's no gluten in apples, but Little Tomato, the pizza-trailer permanently stationed outside is purely gluten free as well. You can order pizza from your bartender inside and it will be whisked in to your barstool or table seamlessly—and if you've got gluten-free kids along or don't drink, please know there's non-alcoholic cider available as well. I thought the pizza was pretty good for gluten free, crisp and rich.

× Expand Number 12 Cider House Guests at Number 12 Cider House

The Number 12 crew is really working hard to be good neighbors, hosting family game nights, knitting meet-ups, succulent pot-and-take nights, book clubs, cribbage and chess nights, live bands and more.

I think it's so special, and a rare chance for city folk to interact with the magic of local orchards. My advice: Put it on your list, it's a story that's been unfolding since the Civil War, and a new height.

Number 12 Cider House, 614 N. 5th St., Mpls.