Now Open: The Original on 42nd

× Expand The Original on 42nd

A sandwich might have saved my life last night.

As I was leaving the office after 7p, grouchy from low blood sugar and soul-sucking press deadlines, a friend sent me a text asking if I knew that The Original on 42nd was open. My gut took over, and though I live west, I headed south.

Chefs Andy Lilja (formerly of Heartland and Ox Cart Ale House) and Steph Kochlin (formerly of Heartland and Pig n' Fiddle) have opened this shop in the teensy and charming original Colossal Cafe. They've partnered with the Tinucci's who bought the restaurant years ago and expanded the concept to, shall we say, roomier confines.

× Expand It's a small but friendly room.

"When we talked to our friends who live in the neighborhood about putting something in here, they all said: Open a sandwich shop! It's a sandwich desert out here," Lilja told me. I was feeling that sandwich desert in my belly, for real. They've been open for a week, and have about 9 sandwiches on the board. There are also soups, a couple of big salads, and some Kochlin-made bakery items in the case. "All of our bread is being done through the bread program with Colossal, but Steph bakes some good things." Was I licking the glass in front of the salted fudge brownies? Who can tell.

× Expand Chef Andy Lilja and his crew making the sammies.

As Lilja was wrapping up my sandwiches, he said that they'll start doing delivery through Bite Squad and if that goes well, they might hire a guy. No less than three pick-up orders were handled while we were chatting. I mean, yes the space is small so you might want to plan on skipping out with your stack, but there are a few inside seats and even more outside seats. Also, note: Cash only, though there is an ATM in the corner.

× Expand Menu board is on the wall, but there's paper near the register too.

So I had grabbed Jake a #8: cold and pinkish roast beef with a swath of horseradish sauce under Swiss on a sturdy onion roll. It did not make it home bite-free. For me I grabbed the #2: light but substantial deviled smoked trout spread over cukes and radishes on sourdough. Trouty and smoky in all the right ways: mood lifted. I did have sandwich regret that I didn't order the #4: My Main Cheese, which looks to be a griddled sourdough and provolone situation with asparagus, chevre, and spring pea pesto to tart it up. So that's my next play. Jake also chided me for not getting him the Turkey PLT with pancetta, and I reminded him that he was lucky I remembered his name.

× Expand #8: Cold Roast Beef

× Expand #2: Deviled Smoked Trout

Hanger abatement, now at The Original on 42nd, from 11a-8p, all days but Monday.