Now Open: Smith in Eden Prairie

Eden Prairie, meet Ann Schuster. Well actually, you probably know her already, she's the owner of the coffee shop in the historic Smith Douglas Moore house in Eden Prairie. It's seriously gigantic and seats 75 indoors, and another 60 outside on several patios and gardens, and hosts weddings sometimes, and meetings in private rooms upstairs. Most recently it has been a Rustica, before that, it was a Dunn Bros. Before that, Schuster was a mom in Eden Prairie whom everyone came to for business advice. In 2006, she opened that Dunn Bros., and later decided everything would work better as a Rustica. But now the big news: she has realized that it will work best as her own brand—so, as of today it will be called Smith!

Smith will do the things it has always done: Sell natural wines and craft beers, sell Rustica baked goods, using those croissants as the basis for egg & cheese and avocado & bacon sandwiches, and so on. Ann Schuster's son Alex Schuster always roasted their own coffee, making it a bit of an odd Rustica, as the others all sell Dogwood Coffee. Dogwood/Rustica owner Greg Hoyt tells me that this also represents an end to Rustica license agreements, "I'd rather own my own shops, have the lease, hire the employees," Hoyt told me. Alex Schuster "is quite good, it’s going to be the best place for coffee in Eden Prairie." (In associated Dogwood news, Hoyt says he's looking for a new spot in St. Paul, and has something brewing (ha!) in Minneapolis soon.)

Schuster now has her three adult children working with her at Smith, and sees the evolution of the space as something akin to her growing into her full strength as an entrepreneur. "I lived in Eden Prairie for a long time, and started this with an idea that Eden Prairie needed a community gathering space," Schuster told me. "But I didn't know a lot about coffee when I started, and I really fell in love with coffee along the way. Early on, I knew I probably needed the support a brand would give us, as we took baby steps. But over time I feel like we've developed our own brand, paying attention over the years to what our customers want, and this is the natural next step."

Smith plans to expand the hours during which they sell food. Right now you can only get avocado croissants till 2 p.m.—in the future they'll be available through closing time, and there will likely be some similar expansions of the menu.

Congratulations, Eden Prairie! Nothing better than seeing a female entrepreneur claim everything she's doing as her own.

