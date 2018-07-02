Now Open: Meyvn in Uptown

× Expand Meyvn on Lake and Bryant

If you aren't already up at your cabin ignoring social media, you might already know. Tim Niver, Adam Eaton, and Laurel Elm opened their new deli Meyvn today at 7 a.m., after a weekend of soft openings which made my feeds look luscious.

I popped in to look around before service on Saturday night, and the place is very cool.

× Expand The crew meeting before service

Lastly Tinto, and before that, Spill the Wine, the space feels best utilized in this iteration. You walk in the front door, head to the counter or the bar to order and then find a seat at one of the many tables around the room. I'll say it: it's a lot prettier than I thought it would be! Light grey chairs, beautiful woven lighting, pastel potted succulents on every table, it clearly has a soft and welcoming vibe.

× Expand Liza, as in Minnelli

And then there's Liza, the oven. That gorgeous thing had to be forklifted in there, so heavy it is, and the floor beneath it had to be restructured to hold it. Gas-fired flames keep a regulated temp on the right, but Niver says there will always be the wood burning as well. You can smell that oven as you enter the neighborhood.

× Expand Practice bagels

Those much talked-about Montreal-style bagels start in the basement, coming off a bagel maker that delivers the perfect shape, then there's a bit of proofing in the cooler. Next they hit the kitchen for boiling in a big kettle, and are then finished on a long plank that goes into the oven, first on the wood, then flipped on the stone. Bagels aren't all-day, but pita from the oven will be.

× Expand Niver on the patio

Let's talk about the bar! It's a great place to cop a squat and have service if you want that face-to-face thing. Besides a whole bunch of craft cocktails that are meant to go with the easy-going vibe of a deli, they've added an open window to the back patio. Niver (above) said he likes the way you can feel kind of sheltered in the back, but get to see all the way through the restaurant to the busy street out front. It's going to be a good hang.

But let's talk about the food. I didn't get any. But you can drool all you want on their Instagram page. It's loaded with the goods. THOUGH, I did see the menus.

× Expand Menus for B/L/D

Prices are nice. The highest buck item on the dinner menu is a $17 half-chicken. And between cheesesteak, hot pastrami, and lazy pierogis, there are some light touches like oysters by the each, and crudo. Breakfast/lunch is where you'll find six flavors of those $2 bagels, along with $3 schmears and a host of protein options. Plus, many of the good things from the dinner menu.

Are you on your way? What are you waiting for? Meyvn is open seven days a week, and Liza is waiting for you.

