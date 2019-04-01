Now Open: Bibuta, but not where you thought.

× Expand Sushi bowl from Bibuta.

Last summer, we heard that the Bibuta sushi-burrito/bowl food truck was planning to open its first skyway level shop in the Gaviidae Commons. The St. Croix Clothing shop moved out of the space, and it looked like construction had started ... then stalled.

But lo, sushi fans, Bibuta is now open, in a different skyway spot.

New location in the Northstar Building.

Billy Tserenbat found a deal he couldn't pass up, just a few buildings over. Bibuta has now opened in the Northstar Building on Marquette and 7th. The skyway spot is across from Greek Grill and next to Sorrento Cucina. It's clearly a smaller, quicker version that the original plan, but the menu of sushi burritos, pork belly burritos, Hawaiian poké bowls, and beef bowls are the same.

But what about the planned sake and whiskey bar that was going to come with it? "We're still going to do that other space with the bigger concept. When that's ready to go, we'll keep this place as a quicker Bibuta, maybe more rolls, maybe even the Japanese fried chicken," Tserenbat told me.

Billy making bowls.

Two Bibuta options in the skyway is not a bad thing for downtown lunchers. And Calpico seekers, too.