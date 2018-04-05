Now Open: Be'Wiched Deli in Plymouth

× Expand Bewiched Deli in Plymouth

Maybe searching for a new tax man can have benefits, like happening upon the new Be'Wiched Deli out in a rehabbed office building in Plymouth! Finally, things are going my way!

Open for a few months in the Jet 55 Corporate Center, this is the first expansion location for the sandwich shop which originally opened in the North Loop a decade ago. Before the North Loop was North Loopy, Mike Ryan and Matt Bickford (no longer with the company) were slinging chef-crafted sandwiches, slow cooked meats, and high-quality scratchmade food that fed the growing neighborhood, and rather set the bar for what an office box-lunch should be.

The new location is right on the corner of Co. Rd. 6 and Hwy. 55, just to the east of that weird brown tower near Home Depot. The Jet 55 building isn't fully occupied yet, but McKesson is moving in soon, so it should be bustling this summer (there's a bit of patio seating). Right now, it's a nice quiet space with wifi and great sandwiches.

× Expand Pastrami and egg sandwich at Be'Wiched Deli P&E

I got my favorite P&E which is the their housemade pastrami with egg, roasted peppers, and harissa on focaccia. Tasted just like I was in North Loop, except that I could happily glance at my car, parked for free in the parking lot.

× Expand Menu board in Plymouth

The rest of the menu will be familiar to loyalists, there's the roast beef with havarti and onion jam, the tuna confit, the smoked ham and brie, plus soups like that Spanish-style tomato soup kicked with piquillos. And pro-tip: that Ferndale turkey burger, ordered Greek-style with feta and hummus, is outstanding! You can also grab pre-made sandwiches to go, and they're trying out some salads and fritatas in jars.

If you're office-bound in the Plymouth area, take a stroll over, there's plenty of parking and room. Or let them bring their sandwiches to you, they have a huge catering following and can make platters of nearly anything. And yeah, it beats Subway. Follow this location on Twitter for updates on daily specials as they get rocking in the burbs. They are only open M–F from 8 a.m.–2 p.m. for now, but stay tuned as they'll roll with the business.

