Now Closed: John Randle's on Nicollet

× Expand Randle's via their Facebook

You can no longer hop down Nicollet Ave to take in some Viking's nostalgia and a beer. Randle's Restaurant & Bar has closed its doors.

The multi-level restaurant named for hall-of-famer Viking John Randle was of course popping during the Super Bowl when it was in town. And people seemed to love it for watching sports. Randle's was installed in the space by Michael McDermott, when an outpost of his other concept Ling & Louie's failed to make a go of the spot.

In fact, the restaurant is still owned by Michael McDermott's restaurant group (who also opened Lou Nanne's in Edina, which evolved into Tavern 23), and the restaurant confirmed that they would be changing into a Rojo Mexican Grill by end of month.

Rojo is McDermott's most successful concept, though he already did try a downtown run with one. Rojo was launched in the North Loop to replace the failed Shag Sushi, but ultimately it closed as well. McDermott is also a partner in Zimmern's Lucky Cricket, still operates other Ling & Louie's, and was the founder and former CEO of Kona Grill.

Get ready for some chips and margs on that secret roof deck by spring!