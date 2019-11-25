The Non-Traditional, No Plans Thanksgiving Guide

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams

Let’s be honest. Some years you are just not feeling Thanksgiving. That’s okay. Maybe you’re in the middle of a contentious divorce and the kids are elsewhere. Maybe you just disowned your parents or they just disowned you. Maybe you just can’t stand Pilgrims with their stupid buckle hats. Why do people even put buckles on their hats, do their heads grow and need to get belted down? Whatever with those guys! Still, even during a bad Thanksgiving we want you to feel well-fed and not alone. But where?

Dim Sum Extravaganza

Pagoda Dinkytown. Open Thanksgiving from 10 a.m.–11 p.m., and there’s a $30 all-you-can-eat dim sum option with bottomless mimosas till 3 p.m., and $20 a person all-you-can-eat hot pot till 11 p.m. You can eat your weight in dumplings and have a bunch of cheap bubbly and have a Thanksgiving for the ages with your best buds who are also not feeling a traditional Thanksgiving this year. 1417 SE 4th St., Mpls., 612-378-4710

× Expand Monte Carlo

Classic American Bar

The Monte Carlo. Open every darn day of the year, and please note they are serving their glorious chicken wings, steaks, and chops, as well as the prettiest martinis, with nary a scoop of mashed potatoes and gravy to be seen. Belly up to the bar, pick your poison, and bask in the timelessness of Art Deco. 219 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-333-5900

Fishy Feast

The Oceanaire. Maybe you want a shrimp cocktail and a beer this Thanksgiving? Well, The Oceanaire is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., serving their regular menu, and also offering an option for a turkey dinner. They are taking reservations, but there is also plenty of seating for walk-ins in the bar. 50 S. 6th St., Minneapolis, 612-333-2277

Veggie Forward

French Meadow. Vegans and vegetarians, are you sick of your aunt’s afterthought tofurkey? Both French Meadow locations are open with sustainable and local traditional Thanksgiving, plus all the vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options they’re famous for. They’ve helpfully posted their menus, and if you want to meet up with some other vegans and hunker down in turkey-free solidarity, that could be a good new tradition. 2610 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-870-7855; 1662 Grand Ave, St Paul, 651-789-8870

Hotel Life

All the hotels! Don’t forget all the hotel restaurants have to be open on Thanksgiving, to accommodate the hotel guests. This means: Tullibee at the Hewing, legendary steakhouse Manny’s at the W, regional, artisanal Mercy at the Chambers, beautiful Italian at Monello at the Ivy, legendary steaks and chops at the St. Paul Grill in the St. Paul Hotel, serious Minnesotan comfort food at the Normandy Kitchen at the Normandy Inn—and there are many more. You can make reservations, or just wander in to the bar.

It's Gonna Be Okay!

Whatever you end up doing this Thanksgiving, just remember, there are good Thanksgivings and bad Thanksgivings for all of us, yet they are all connected because we must end them like the proverbial turkey—stuffed! Have a great one!