Nomad World Pub Becomes Part Wolf

While digging around for the best place to post up for the coming Women's World Cup, I found a bit of news.

One of the best soccer bars in the city, Nomad World Pub has new owners. Todd Smith finally sold the Cedar Riverside spot, which had been up for sale now and again. The new team includes Josh Mandelman, part-owner of St. Paul's Amsterdam Bar and the Sheridan Room in Nordeast.

The West Bank bar will now be known as Part Wolf and yes, they will be showing as many WWC games as they can. They're continuing the tradition of live music and committing to the local art scene, and there's some serious bocce action on the patios (there's two you know, and one has a firepit). Their food truck parked outside offers bites like a coconut curried fried chicken sandwich, a Spur burger with West Bank dressing, pickles and cheese, plus a No No Gyro with pork and tzatziki.

Let's go watch some footie and check them out!