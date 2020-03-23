No Lines: Shop Local Grocery + Farms Online

× Expand Cheese display at Sikora Polish Market

If empty shelves and waiting in long lines is giving you pause, you should finally consider the online grocery option that many stores have been honing over the past few years. Granted, it's a bit slower than normal right now as demand is high, but sitting on your couch waiting certainly beats standing in a massive and appropriately spaced line, doesn't it? You might have to plan your drop off or curbside pick up a bit ahead, but you can do that!

One of the things I am most grateful for is that I ordered half a hog back in November and my meat needs are pretty much filled. You can still stock up your own freezer by ordering direct from the farms to your door, that way you don't have to worry about stressing limits in stores for people who need to buy small right now. And bonus: You support your local farm neighbors too!

Grab those groceries curbside!

Lunds & Byerlys is fully willing to do your shopping and having it ready at curbside for you to pick up. They've also added a "leave at the door" delivery option.

Kowalski's has been doing curbside pickup and delivery for a long time, they use Door Dash to bring you the goods. Don't sleep on their Meal Kits which give you all the ingredients and instructions for a meal to make on your own.

Cub Foods is all over the metro with some 80 stores. They deliver with Instacart, or just sign up for pick up, park in the designated parking spot and they'll run it out to you.

Whole Foods has been perfecting their online ordering and delivery. Special good deals for those Amazon Prime members.

HyVee is helping you out, use the promo code WELCOME, get 10% off your first online grocery order. And you can do it all easily from the HyVee app.

Of course homegrown Target is so smooth on their pickup zone, or delivery. It's a great source for your canned soups, your boxed mac, and why not throw a board game and some fresh leggings in the mix!

The Wedge and Linden Hills Co-ops are set up and ready to deliver your groceries, so are the locations of Lakewinds Co-ops. Find more local co-op locations for their details.

Online Meat Farms!

Together Farms, Mondovi WI / Remember Farmer Steph from the Burger on the Farm story last year? She sells her grass-fed beef and heritage pork from the freezer and will mail it to you. It's super delicious and no waiting in line.

Peterson Craft Meats, Osceola WI / Every chef's favorite burger grower. Peterson meat is widely used in Twin Cities restaurants, which means they'll probably have a bit of stock on hand. You can buy the All Beef Box, 35 lbs of pasture raised beef for $199 and be set for months. Pork and lamb too.

TC Farm, Montrose MN / What if you had a subscription to a farm group where you could just expect beef, chicken, bacon, pork, and eggs to be delivered to a convenient pickup spot monthly based on your budget and family needs? Pickup spots are all over the metro.

Grass Fed Cattle Co., MN + WI / A trusted source for both big bulk orders and smaller packages. They deliver in the Twin Cities, beef, pork, chicken and sampler boxes.

Tollefson Family Pork, Norseland MN / The Mpls Farmers Market favorite has a lot of boxes that can be ordered and delivered straight to your door, even a mystery box of meat? How exciting! Plus free shipping and $10 off if you order two or more boxes.

For a full list of shopping many kinds of farms online, check out this resource from the wonderful humans at Minnesota Cooks!