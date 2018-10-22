Nico Giraud Leaves Soigné Hospitality for The Lynhall

× Expand Photo from The Lynhall Nico Giraud

Today is Nico Giraud's first day at The Lynhall, which may surprise many wine drinkers in town.

Giraud was famously the wine guru at Meritage for many, many years. A few years ago, the ebullient Frenchman left St. Paul to join up with Gavin Kaysen and help direct the beverage program at Spoon and Stable and Bellecour. It seemed like a great move for both Giraud and Kaysen. Having a hospitable and very wine savvy Frenchman in place while you grow a local empire is good, no?

But life intervenes.

Hard to call Giraud's life smooth sailing ever since. He's faced a bout of cancer and become a single dad in the past few years. Those are definitely things that force you to rethink certain paths.

Nico messaged me: "Things became too complicated after I became a single dad and I had to switch my commitment back to my son. Today is my first day at the Lynhall!" The fast-casual eatery put up a note today announcing Giraud:

This #LynhallMakerMonday we’re featuring familiar face and front of house maven from the local restaurant scene. Please welcome Nicolas Giraud—our new Hospitality & Development Manager! Nico brings his expertise to make the dining experience of our guests bright and memorable with his extensive knowledge of all things hospitalitarian—including food & wine. As proficient in Michelin-starred fine dining restaurants as he is in American culture and cuisine, Nico brings with him over 15 years of hospitality experience and wine culture from both France (where he was born and raised) and the Twin Cities. We are thrilled to welcome him and his playful personality to The Lynhall, and we encourage everyone to strike up a conversation when you see him around. You’ll leave not only satisfied, but smarter!

Well, if there's one thing that The Lynhall's owner Annie Spaeth has made clear, it's that she believes in a work-life balance for hospitality professionals. This seems to me like another brilliant move, for all. Can't wait to see his face in LynLake.

Sign up for our newsletter to get inside access to the latest local food and dining buzz.