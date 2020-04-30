NEWS: The Bachelor Farmer and Marvel Bar are Closed Forever

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Bachelor Farmer Bachelor Farmer

This is a hard one.

Eric Dayton has announced that they will NOT be bringing The Bachelor Farmer and Marvel Bar back to life when the pandemic restrictions loosen. This is a permanent closure of the basement bar, street cafe, and formal dining area that has helped define the North Loop neighborhood and the city's dining scene for nearly a decade.

Their full statement is posted below, and while I spoke with Dayton earlier today, he wanted to let this statement stand as record, and I respect the work he put into crafting those words.

Personally, I thought this was one we'd see on the other side. But when you look at the timeline, and the reality that we won't be back up and chugging like a real restaurant town for many, many, more months, it's more understandable. TBF's food isn't really suited to a meaningful takeout program, and Marvel is just handcuffed. You have to remember that the events business that helped fill those upper rooms is not popping back either. No out-of-towners from conferences, tightened expense budgets, that's the foreseeable future. Fine dining is going to have a rougher re-entry.

So I want to pour one out for the endeavor that said Nordic wallpaper and ham + split pea soup can be cool again, popovers and roof gardens should be part of our eating landscape, and a righteous cocktail may take time to make, but it will be damn worth it. It's good to mourn this place. And it's a huge loss. But I have to remain so happy that we had it in our towns. It changed us.

And yet ... let's not count out the Daytons. This is a forward-looking and innovative crew, and they own that building. I wouldn't be me if I didn't have an optimistic eye to what could possibly be next. Can I hope? Could we see some re-invention that turns the space into an Askov for food? A corner store of MN Makers and their products, maybe using the kitchen as an incubator for helping food brands of the North? Throw in a charitable way to keep their work with Minnesota Central Kitchen going, and I feel a bit better.

That's just how I get through these things.