20+ Ways to Celebrate New Year's Eve in the Twin Cities

Baby, we know it’s cold outside, but you simply must get out and go to one of the many happenings in this Cities on NYE. Our bars, restaurants, and clubs are ringing in the New Year with loaded plates and dance floors, and all the bubbles you can handle. Ready, set, party!

Eat Up

Corner Table / South Mpls.

Burn only the best midnight oil with Chef Thomas Boemer’s special five-course dinner at CT. The award-winning eatery keeps its doors open until the ball drop so you can enjoy every bite of duck, tortellini, spiny lobster, bison NY strip, and decedent chocolate dessert he has to offer. There are two options for wine pairings for $50 - $100. Dinner prices TBD. cornertablerestaurant.com

Meritage / St. Paul

Keep it classy (and classic) this year with a cozy, frenchy evening at Meritage. Enjoy your meal in “celebration seating” formation if your reservations are after 10 p.m., and sip to the sounds of the Southside Aces starting at 11 p.m. Party favors and midnight champagne are on the house. Call ahead for reservations. meritage-stp.com

The by pigs, for pigs, with pigs event of the year is back! PAMP is serving up endless pizzas and passable pork dishes all night long, which we’re sure you’ll happily wash down with all-you-can drink bubbles and beer. But th- th- th- th- that’s not all, folks. Shell out for an all-nighter pass for continued bottomless booze, karaoke, and games. 6:30–9 p.m. tickets are $52. 9 p.m.–? tickets are $78. travailkitchen.com/pig-ate-my-pizza

Of course, down the block Travail is getting hookiela with a luau style party. The seated dinner is sold out, so just move your grass skirts in that direction after 8:30 for more food and drink than you can shake a hip at. All you can eat, drink, and play for $130 and Travailian shenanigans to boot. Tickets here.

St. Genevieve / South Minny

It's all about Paris in the 1970's, when disco reigned and Yves Saint Laurent held court with Mick and Bianca. The night promises to be full of glitz and glam and a 5-course dinner of Nouvelle Cuisine. And bubbles, did we mention bubbles? Seatings from 5:30-10:30pm tickets are $98. Purchase here.

Spoon and Stable / North Loop

Gavin Kaysen has curated five- and eight-course dining experiences in the Midwestern- French combo style only he can pull off. This hot ticket flew out the door, so if even one of the James Beard award winner’s courses is your stomach’s desire, you’ll have to hop on the waitlist. Tickets are $125-$180 per person. spoonandstable.com

Fogo de Chao / Downtown Mpls.

Head into 2018 with a post-Ribeye glow thanks to Fogo’s expanded holiday menu. The carnivore capital of the word has added lamb chops, beef ribs, Vegas-cut New York strip and a sweet potato casserole you’ll absolutely want to save some room for. Enjoy it all for longer during extended NYE hours (until 11:30 p.m.) and if that casserole is as good as we hope it is, head back for round two Jan. 1 (11 a.m.–10 p.m.). Call ahead for reservations. fogodechao.com

Handsome Hog / Lowertown

The best daggon' chicken and waffles north of...well, the south, get all dolled up for NYE. The Mears Park pork prodigy, chef Justin Sutherland, put together a limited-time, five-course, prix-fixe menu for a fancy-but-not-too-fancy night of noms. The Dec. 31 house is already looking packed, so claim your spot quickly. handsomehog.com

Parlour / North Loop

Old Fashioneds and pub burgers go together like you and your boo. Hunker down in NOLO with all the above for a cozy and ‘cas’ NYE. But we’d never be so foolish as to assume you couldn’t fly solo on the two-burger, four-drink, and a basket of fries deal. Give it a go, big shooter. We believe in you. First come, first served for $75. facebook.com/ParlourBarMPLS

Saint Dinette / Lowertown

Speaking of dynamic duos, SaintD is once again heralding its hi-lo pairing of fries and caviar. The #ForkYeah combo—exclusive to NYE—will be joined by other, yet-to-be-named tasties. Call ahead for reservations. saintdinette.com

XAVI / South Minny

At one of the coziest and most underrated restos in town, you can ring it in with a five course meal for $70, with an optional $30 wine pairing. Chef Michael Agan has planned a little smoked black bass, wheatgrass panna cotta, and a sneaky peek at their Red Angus beef. Tickets here.

Grand Cafe / South Minny

One of the most excellent re-inventions of the year, Grand Cafe under chef Jamie Malone is one of the best ways to assure your year starts out in stellar fashion. The seven-course $175 menu includes wine pairings by local wine star Bill Summerville to go along with dishes like smoked sturgeon custard, roast chicken breast with black truffle stuffing, and callotte of beef. Bonus: Cornbread Harris will be on the ivories. Call to reserve.

You know and love (and sometimes fear) the fiery depths of Hell’s Kitchen’s 247-hot sauced Bloody Mary bar, but never before like this. For the week between Christmas and New Year’s, the 35-foot-long monument offers free snow crab legs along with the usual fixins. Special holiday brunch hours are 7:30 a.m.–3 p.m., Dec. 26, 30, 31, and Jan. 1, with the Bloody/mimosa bar open 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Call ahead for reservations. hellskitcheninc.com

Oceanaire Seafood Room / Downtown Mpls.

Oceanaire has its doors open and its curated menu of daily seafood offerings on the table both Christmas and New Years, plus a special “Perfect Pair,” three-course menu for $49 available Dec. 26–29. Come back for one buck shucks in the bar on New Year’s Day. Call ahead for reservations. theoceanaire.com

The Wilde Café / Northeast

Impress your lady or gent with a swanky night across the river. Get lost in four-course meal soundtracked by the jazzy stylings of Emily Jane Davis. Top off the evening with killer wine, dessert, and downtown views for days. Reserve in advance for $95, or $105 at the door. facebook.com/wildecafe

Smack Shack / North Loop

Choose your own adventure: NYE will bring you a 3 course lobster boil party for $75 with bottomless sparkling bevvies for an additional $20. NYDay will buffer your head with French Quarter brunch all day with (be careful) all day happy hour to boot. Call for rezzies.

Brasa Premium Rotisserie / Northeast

If you’re looking for more of a Netflix, chow down, and chill kind of night, Brasa has you covered—and then some. Feast on their cider and mustard glazed ham, collard greens with smoked chicken, and mashed potatoes and gravy right from your couch when you order their holiday take-home meal package. It even comes with a $25 gift card so you can go back for seconds. Packages are $120. Order by Dec. 31. brasa.us

The Nicollet Diner / Downtown Mpls.

If you find yourself out and about, hopping from gig to gig, and feeling a wee bit peckish in the tiny hours, don't forget The Nicollet Diner. They'll be running their fabulous around-the-clock brunch buffet for $16.95. Ham, bacon, sausage, chicken fried chicken, grits, French toast, waffles, and salvation. No rezzies needed, obvi.

Boogie Down

Gotham City at Union / Downtown Mpls.

Union is sending out the Bat signal, but you don’t have to wear a cape to answer the call (though certainly no one’s stopping you). Snag a ticket in advance and ready your Bruce Wayne best for this three-story soiree. Tickets are $35. eventbrite.com

24K NYE at Hyatt Regency / Downtown Mpls.

Calling all doo-wops and hooligans, this one’s for you. Dust off your best dancing chucks for the 12th installment of the movingest, groovingest party on Nicollet Mall. Rock out to disco, funk, and house music among aerialists and fire breathers, or upgrade to VIP status and pop bottles at the cozier, private bar. GA tickets are $40, or $75 for VIP. nyempls.com

Met Gala Masquerade at Muse Event Center / North Loop

The cavernous North Loop space plays host to the legendary H-DOT, DJ Ray Mills, and hundreds of their closest friends for a dazzling triple-decker party. And just in case feathery masks weren’t mysterious enough for you, the Met is keeping another guest DJ and celebrity attendees a secret. Call ahead if bottle service is your jam. GA tickets start at $40. eventbrite.com

Ring in 2018 like only 007 can. The Exchange & Alibi Lounge transform into a Bond-worthy casino floor—tables, gambling, prizes to be won—the whole shebang. Lock in your passport (GA ticket) for access to all three DJs in The Exchange, The Pourhouse, and LX MPLS. GA tickets are $80, or $150 for VIP. tickets.vemos.io

NYE 2018 at Pourhouse / Dinkytown

Give NYE the ol’ college try at the U’s favorite dance bar. EDM wiz Kastra will be there dropping all the beats for this all-you-can-drink madhouse. GA tickets are $10, or $49.99 for all you can drink. tickets.vemos.io

Betty won’t accept anything less than every single item of glittery clothing you own for her outlandish-in-a-good-way disco. Strut your stuff for the endless photo ops, twirl to funky tunes, and cap the night with complementary champagne and a sleigh ride in the sky. Tickets are $45. eventbrite.com

Pretend temps haven’t completely bottomed at the Motor Lounge’s tropical island bar hop. Quench your post-DJ Strangelove dance-party thirst with four cocktails of your choosing (tikis, beer, wine or premium cocktails), and a champagne toast. Document all the grass-skirt mayhem in the unlimited photobooth. Tickets are $45. eventbrite.com

Exclusive experiences with Hotel Ivy / Downtown Mpls.

If you’re into the luxurious side of NYE, then stop right here (on your way to the bank). Hotel Ivy’s VIP, weekend-long events aren’t cheap, but your many bucks get you tons of bang. The Ultimate package includes four 45-yard-line seats at the Bears v. Vikings game, transportation to U.S. Bank Stadium and your post-game party of choice, then back to your hotel suite for a good night’s rest and in-room brunch the next morning. The Grand package has all the same perks, but with two less tickets in aisle seats. Ultimate tickets start at $8,000, Grand tickets start at $3,500. thehotelivy.com