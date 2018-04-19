New Spring Drinks at Pajarito

× Expand Emperor Mango cocktail at Pajarito The Emperor Mango cocktail

The snow will be gone by next week, so let's get ready. Pajarito, that bright and welcoming haven of Mexican dishes and good vibes on West 7th in St. Paul, is launching their new spring drinks list this week. That's reason enough to pull up a stool and get happy.

× Expand Patrick Denny bartending at Pajarito Patrick Denny and some of the tricks of his trade.

Longtime bar fixture Patrick Denny is behind the menu refresh, and he's feeling the season with bright colorful drinks, "You'll see the pattern, we are loving the pastels. But you'll notice they're a lot less sweet than they look." Praise Beyoncé, no one needs a sugar headache when all we really want is a mezcal headache.

× Expand The Chino-Latino cocktail at Pajarito The Chino-Latino

I tried a bunch of them and have to say, there's some fresh flavors and surprising complexities in the glass. The Chino-Latino shone brightly as a smoky mezcal drink boosted by pink guava and Thai basil. I loved the tall and pink Paloma 2.0 made with a grapefruit-lime cordial. You will surely finish it before you realize how much booze you've ingested, go against your instincts and take that one slowly.

× Expand Paloma 2.0 at Pajarito Paloma 2.0

But what to snack? Plenty of people are obsessed with the Brussels sprouts at Pajarito, rightly so. But for the seasonal change-up they are taking them off the menu, and swapping in shishito peppers in the same prep. Since I'm over my obsession with sprouts, and not even close to being over those fresh and mild peppers, I'm in. They're "eloté style", charred and covered with creamy cotija cheese and a shake of spicy Tajin seasoning, ultimately snackable and a good buffer to more drinks.

× Expand Shishito peppers at Pajarito Shishito peppers

If you're game to take this party home, and find that it's time to flip the home bar, here's a simple recipe for a vivacious sipper known as Emperor Mango (pictured at the top). It could be a vibrant centerpiece to your spring drinking.

Recipe: EMPEROR MANGO

2 oz. El Jimador Silver

1.5 oz. mango syrup

1 oz. lime juice

Shake all ingredients together in a tin, strain over ice in a rocks glass rimmed with Tajin and sugar.

