New Juicy Lucy Restaurant IN NEW YORK CITY!

Help me process my feelings here, folks, should we be mad, glad, or call our attorneys? There’s a restaurant opening on Staten Island in New York City called Juicy Lucy, and it will specialize in Juicy Lucys. And you know "Texas-style ‘cue."

Um, what??

According to this, "The signature item of the restaurant and moniker itself, the Juicy Lucy is a quarter-pound burger that blends brisket, short rib, skirt steak and a surprising ingredient -- pork back fat -- that will be pointed out to customers. It will be cooked on a griddle and served on a Royal Crown bun, 'stuffed' with a choice of cheese.”

What the heck is going on? What is the signature burger of Minneapolis and St. Paul doing in Staten Island? I’ve only just recovered from the abject failure that was the Juicy Lucy rip-off in Los Angeles. I cannot even begin to integrate the Juicy Lucy chainlet in Lima, Peru ... anyone been? But this Staten Island situation is too much for me to bear. They don’t mention Minnesota once! Is this what it’s like to be Hawaiian and see crazy, non-Hawaiian pokes everywhere? To be Japanese and see mayo-fried-sushi rolls?

Don’t answer that, I’ll be on my fainting couch. When I recover, let’s all get on a plane and take a cab and get on the ferry and find out how these are—or just meet at Matt’s, the Nook, or a Blue Door to complain.