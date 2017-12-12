× Expand Renderings courtesy of Cailin Rogers/Tunheim

Downtown Minneapolis is truly getting its own food hall! Confirmation dropped today that Andrew Zimmern and his Passport Hospitality company would be partnering with Robert Montwaid, creator and co-founder of Gansevoort Market in New York City, to create The Dayton's Food Hall & Market in the what we already knew to be the developing Dayton's Project on Nicollet Mall.

I just got off the phone with Zimmern, who says "We have been waiting to bring something like this to our town. The great food halls around the world and domestically, that have become destination, must-visit venues have been in downtown settings. Reading Market in Philly, Grand Central in LA, West Side in Cleveland—all have 100 year histories in urban areas and have become synonymous with their cities. You can't visit the city without a stop at the market."

But it's not just downtown that wooed him, "It's an understatement to say that every single Minnesotan has a relationship with that building. To have it back and be part of the team that develops it is amazing. I'm honored."

Zimmern is also excited to partner with an experienced marketeer like Montwaid, "Top-tier skill and will is what we have with Robert of Gansevort. It's hard to find people from other cites that have a desire to learn and dig in, to find what will be successful here, versus what can just be replicated. He is a life-long Vikings fan, has spent so much time here already and he really gets the Twin Cities, I think we are a really good team to make this happen."

It promises to be a doozy of 40,000 square feet, jam-packed with well-known food vendors, local restaurant outlets, fresh food purveyors, and food artisans right there in downtown. I can say I've heard of a few local chefs and food peeps who have toured and met with the management team and the whole package could be quite awesome if it works out like they're hoping. "It's massive, it's going to blow everyone's minds. Our market is going to be the place where cookbook authors will come for a book launch and demo, where large-scale events happen, holiday parties, you name it. But we'll also be feeding the downtown lunchers and having delivery to offices. It's going to be amazing."

From the presser:

The market will be split between the first and lower floors, offering a unique experience for building tenants and downtown workers, residents and visitors. Some of the premium experiences will include traditional food vendors, concierge food services for commercial tenants, a food business incubator, curated entertainment and activations all aimed at making Dayton’s Food Hall & Market the gold standard for experiential dining in downtown Minneapolis. Purveyors of fresh meats and seafood, butchers, bakers, and artisanal producers of cheeses and other products will service customers looking to shop and take away foods, while interacting with the food vendors to offer a food adventure similar to many European food halls and markets.

Also ... not confirmed, but rumored about in town, there's talk about a full-service restaurant going into the former JB Hudson space in the project. That historic space deserves something singular.

This is HUGE for downtown eaters for sure, and hopefully a move back to the core of the city for dining and fun. How great to have that Mall live up to its newly buffed out potential. We all know that food is a big driver for people, and experiences are becoming the forces behind differentiation. That only bodes well for the city and the food scene. Look for this bidness to kick off by mid- 2019. Full presser below:

× Expand Dayton's Market Rendering

Innovative Food Hall & Market will be First Tenant of The Dayton’s Project

Passport Hospitality, an Andrew Zimmern company, will partner on developing an experiential market and food hall at 700 Nicollet Mall

Minneapolis, Minn. December 12, 2017 – Today 601w, United Properties, The Telos Group, and Mid-America Real Estate Group announced the first official tenant of The Dayton’s Project: a food market lead by four-time James Beard Award-winning TV personality, chef, writer and teacher, Andrew Zimmern. In partnership with Robert Montwaid, creator and co-founder of Gansevoort Market in New York City, Zimmern envisions the market to be a mix of well-known food vendors, local treasures, fresh food purveyors, and food makers creating a market that will be the first of its kind in the Twin Cities.

Zimmern, the executive producer, creator and host of Travel Channel’s “Bizarre Food” franchise and co-owner of Passport Hospitality and Andrew Zimmern’s Canteen, has joined The Dayton’s Project team to create new experiences for downtown Minneapolis. The Dayton’s Food Hall & Market marks an exciting next step in the evolution of his food empire.

“There is so much energy around this project and this building, that it’s a thrill to continue the Dayton’s legacy, by contributing innovative ideas around food,” said Zimmern. “The Twin Cities food scene is constantly evolving, always exceeding the country’s expectations of a Midwestern city, and is a marvelous amalgam of many diverse culinary cultures. This project is a great example of what I think will bring a fresh perspective and authentic cultural influences to a beloved local landmark building.”

Zimmern and Montwaid will develop a 40,000-square foot market in The Dayton’s Project at 700 Nicollet Mall. The market will be split between the first and lower floors, offering a unique experience for building tenants and downtown workers, residents and visitors. Some of the premium experiences will include traditional food vendors, concierge food services for commercial tenants, a food business incubator, curated entertainment and activations all aimed at making Dayton’s Food Hall & Market the gold standard for experiential dining in downtown Minneapolis. Purveyors of fresh meats and seafood, butchers, bakers, and artisanal producers of cheeses and other products will service customers looking to shop and take away foods, while interacting with the food vendors to offer a food adventure similar to many European food halls and markets.

“We’re proud to announce such an exciting first tenant for this project,” said Tricia Pitchford, Senior Vice President of Leasing for Mid-America Real Estate. “Pulling together a deal as large and iconic as this one demonstrates that the developers of this project can not only envision creative concepts, but also bring them to completion.”

“We are pleased to have Andrew and Robert sign on to the project,” said Keith Ulstad, Senior Vic President of Development for United Properties. “They bring an exciting vision of what the Dayton’s Market can become – a center for the community with terrific local cuisine and great spaces to dine and hang out. Together, they will ensure that we have just the right mix of top-notch food vendors participating in this exciting new offering.”

Zimmern and Montwaid are determined to preserve the essential relationship that all Minnesotans have with this famous space. “This is about creating a world class global food hub in the single best address in the 5-state area. Downtown Minneapolis has been in need of a clubhouse like this, where all are welcome to come enjoy great food, first class amenities and entertainment programming. Minnesotans and our out of town guests will be able to make this a regular stop every day if they choose to, with an ever-changing and diverse menu of offerings,” Zimmern says.

Montwaid, owner of Gansevoort Consulting and co- creator of Gansevoort Market in NYC, currently has 30 thousand square feet in the design/build phase with another 80 thousand square feet under development in three states. His operational expertise and understanding of local markets makes Gansevoort consulting one of the most sought-after market operators in the nation.

"My love of food and gathering places was born from a big family and large family dinners with over 30 people. I’ve always viewed food as a social and familial connector. A place where the love of food could develop and grow lasting memories,” says Montwaid.

The food market is projected to open in mid-2019. For more information on the project, visit thedaytonsproject.com.