New at the State Fair: Nordic Waffles

× Expand Nordic Waffles vendor at the Minnesota State Fair

Dear State Fair Obsessive Completist,

There's a new thing this year, the year of Our Lord 2018, in the West End Plaza, near the good Schell's beer outpost. It is a stand-alone Nordic Waffles location, and I am here to tell you about it. Did you know that the world's greatest Nordic waffle entrepreneur, Stine Aasland, sold her 700-location waffle situation in Norway and relocated to Minneapolis, to create a waffle empire in the land of the free and the home of the brave? Truth. Did you know she's been building a local business, with other folks' businesses selling her waffles from Rapid City to Edina to Hayward? More truth! But now she's got a stand-alone location at the State Fair, so you may waffle it up, between cheese curds. The State Fair spot includes a goat up on the roof—look for it!

× 1 of 2 Expand Savory waffle options. × 2 of 2 Expand The sweet side of the menu. Prev Next

Do you want a Norwegian salmon and cream cheese waffle, or a s'mores waffle? Those are some of the options. There are also fancy Norwegian lemonades called saft, like a lingonberry saft. (Martha Stewart has a recipe if you want to get saft-savvy before you order one.) Now if you, the State Fair Obsessive, are trying to remember if there is a stand-alone lingonberry stand so you can take your lingonberry saft to visit a lingonberry soda—you betcha! It's called Lingonberry Ice Cream. And now if you're like, isn't there a lingonberry beer? Yes! There is, it's at Coasters, and it's Lingonberry Lager from 612Brew. If you're like, isn't there already a lefse with lingonberry option at the fair, the answer is yes, that's Lynn's Lefse in the food building. And if you're like; But that's not the only lefse you're right again, that's Jacob's Lefse. And if you're like, but wait, isn't there also a LEFSE BEER THIS YEAR the answer is also yes, that's Uffda Ale from Beaver Island Brewery at Giggles Campfire Grill. And if you're like: Whoa, that's a whole lot of Scandinavian energy at the State Fair this year I will say: Yes, yes there is.

Hope to see you there! Follow our State Fair Daily coverage! Take this chance to subscribe to the magazine with our 50% off State Fair flash sale (we need our health insurance in case we go crazy with lingonberry Nordic synergy)! And remember: we always have each other, and cheese curds.

