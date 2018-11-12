Get Ready for National Bundt Day

Look, I don't go all in on the food days that often. National Donut Day has historical context, National Cheeseburger Day is just a reason to justify my every day, but things like National Artichoke Heart Day (March 16) and National Julienne Fries Day (August 12) are just wack. But I am happy to add to my appropriate party days roster: National Bundt Day, this Thursday November 15.

Beside the fact that it's perfectly situated at the opening of Feast Season, it too has significant context. The Bundt is a Minnesota creation, invented at St. Louis Park's Nordic Ware factory in 1950. Since its launch, over 65 million pans have been sold and handed down, all across this great country of ours. Which is to say: there's a little bit of MN in plenty of American kitchens. Why wouldn't we celebrate!

On Thursday, you'll be able to click into the Nordic Ware website and find a bunch of discounts and deals. Or, if you're in town and want to make a pilgrimage, pop into the Factory Store in SLP for a free cookbook or Bundt mix with the purchase of a pan. Or you can run by the inspired Nothing Bundt Cakes shops for a BOGO bundette when you mention that it's Bundt Day!

If you already have one or two of the 60 Bundt pan variations, maybe you should enter the Instagram contest. "This year’s contest theme is centered around entrants sharing their most creative and alternative #Bundt use including displays, decorations, art pieces, super creative savory and sweet recipe creations and more. Winner receives a 2019 new Bundt design before it’s released to the public and a $250 shopping spree on NordicWare.com. Just follow @nordicwareusa and use the hashtag #allaboutbundts." But get cracking, the winner will be announced on Thursday!

Here's a cake to get you started, but it's up to you to get crazy from there.

via Nordic Ware

Pumpkin Cake with Ginger Cream Filling

PREP: 20 MINUTES / COOK: 1 HOURS 5 MINUTES

Cake:

15 ounce canned pumpkin puree, divided

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

3 cups sugar

4 large eggs

3 cups all-purpose-flour

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2/ 3 cup buttermilk

Filling:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/ 2 teaspoon ginger

4 tablespoons light brown sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose-flour

Glaze:

1 1/ 2 cups confectioners' sugar

3 tablespoons heavy cream

1/ 2 cup pecans, chopped, toasted

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease and flour the Bundt pan you will be baking in. Set aside.

CAKE: Reserve 2 tablespoons of pumpkin puree in a medium bowl. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar together. Add remaining pumpkin puree and eggs, blending well. In a separate medium bowl, whisk together all dry ingredients. Add flour mixture to pumpkin mixture in thirds, alternating with buttermilk and ending with flour mixture.

FILLING: In a separate bowl, combine cream cheese, ginger, brown sugar and flour. Fill prepared pan with pumpkin batter, filling only HALF of the pan. Spoon cream cheese filling over batter in a ring, careful to not let filling touch the sides of the pan. Cover with more pumpkin batter, filling the pan NO MORE THAN 3/4 full. Bake 65 to 70 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Cool in the pan 10 minutes on a wire rack. Invert cake onto rack and cool completely. If there is batter remaining, use remaining batter to your liking (i.e. muffins, small cakes, etc).

GLAZE: Combine confectioners’ sugar and cream with reserved pumpkin puree to form a thick glaze. Drizzle over cake and sprinkle with pecans. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream.