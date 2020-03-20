MSP Takeout, Curbside, and Delivery Guide

× Expand Shutterstock Chinese Takeout

Well. How our food world has changed in a week is a bit staggering. We are sitting in a time and space where everything is new. Many restaurants are in a protective sleep, hoping to come back strong when the time is right. Other restaurants that would never even dream of doing takeout are slinging pot roast, sushi rolls, and bag lunches. We’re not sure what’s going to happen next, but we know that our restaurant industry is filled with strong and creative humans who have helped define our lives through celebrations, gatherings, fundraisers, and nourishment. We promise that at Mpls.St.Paul, we’re doing everything we can to support readers, eaters, and cooks so that we can all, sooner, come back to the table together.

A few words about the list and takeout right now:

This list is not exhaustive.

Things are still changing, sometimes by the hour, please understand that this information it correct to the best of our knowledge. We'll update as we can.

Those regional designations aren't scientific, just an attempt to make this easier to plot your geolocational snacking.

For some places, takeout is new. Please be patient with the restaurants who've had to lay off their employees and figure out this new normal on their own.

Picking it up yourself will leave more money in the restaurant's pockets.

Tip. Tip large. Many of these places are pooling tips to distribute among their laid off service staffs.

WCCO has started plotting the takeout spots on an interactive map.

The Craft Brewers Guild has plotted a great map of breweries doing takeout.

MINNEAPOLIS

I don't know who needs to hear this right now, but Nicollet Diner is open 24 hours for pickup and delivery.

Spoon and Stable has launched their takeout program, and boy howdy. Of course Dorothy's Pot Roast, is there anything more comforting? But they're also packaging up cocktail kits (just add your own booze, for now) so you can have your winter citrus tonic on the side. Pickup is from 4-8pm.

Kado no Mise is back with a whole new menu of takeout options, and you can curbside it from the free lot in the back of the building. Is there another takeout menu with fish collar on it? Sushi, rolls, bento, gyoza all there too.

No, the gauchos can not come home with you in your car to carve the meat, but yes, you CAN get Fogo to To! Who knew? Choose a few fire-roasted meats, a few sides, and some salad bar trimmings and you'll be all set.

Zen Box Izakaya is not only launching take out, but they are doing it in a pay-what-you-can format. Call ahead, order your tonkotsu ramen or bento box, and if you've lost your job and need a boost, give what you can. If you're secure and want to help others, pay more than full price.

Eastside is turning into a take-n-bake shop. A la Maison/At Home will let you pickup $30 meals for two, that you just pop in your oven. Feel free to also grab bag lunches for $7, because it's like Jamie is your Nanny rn. For every dinner you buy, they'll donate lunch to the community.

Lowry Hill Meats, is only doing curbside pickup. Also if you're feeling daunted by the empty meat aisle at the grocery, maybe you should sign up for a meat share!

PS Steak is setting you up with a meaty menu of steaks and barbecue for curbside pick up, from 4-9pm.

Nordeast

Centro is doing family style tacos and enchiladas.

This might be relevant to your fish fry needs, but Anchor Fish & Chips is running the food truck from behind their restaurant for pick ups, any day of the week really. Tue-Fri 4- 9pm, Sat & Sun 11:30am to 9pm.

Kieran's Kitchen is on the meal-kit train, and the bonus is that they are producing most of their supplies in house! By ordering takeout or delivery from them, you are supporting local makers. And getting some great sandwiches, warming soups, and family sized meals that are ready to heat and eat.

Young Joni is making the takeout move. Tuesday, March 17 you can score pizza love from 4-9pm, then the 18th onward will have a bonus lunch option, 11am-9pm.

Yia Vang's Union Kitchen will be feeding your brood with pickup Family Meal. Just call 30 minutes before you want to grab it, and choose from 2-4-6 people meals (the Hilltribe Fried chicken is the move here), the go for the grab.

Fair State Brewing is ramping up crowler production because they are moving to pick-up only.

Surdyk's Catering is a little short on big parties, so they're launching Surdyk's at Home delivery service. Lunches, dinners, and snacks along with wine and beer options, will be packaged up and either ready for you to grab or brought directly to your door. Ordering should start next week, and if you use the code MINNEAPPLEMELT you get $10 off your first Surdyk’s at Home order.

Jax Cafe will bring your favorite steaks and chops right to your car, too.

Maya Cuisine in Nordeast is giving kids what they want. A free cheese quesadilla, rice, and beans. Plus they've dropped their prices since everything is takeout, go get some tacos!!!

Uptown/Lynlake-ish

Black Walnut Bakery has nummy croissants and pastries during new limited hours: 8am - 1pm.

The Kenwood is running a great deal. Panini, papardelle, that burger are all on the takeout menu, but so is a tricksy little wine deal. They'll have to pop the bottle, and you'll have to bag it and put it in your trunk, but.

The Lynhall at Home is up and running as of today. Family meals and award winning pastries, to be picked up from 9am - 7pm daily.

You know that moto-i is also a sake brewpub right? That means they can bring sake to you with your food, just $30 a bottle for any of the three varieties. New hours, noon to 9pm.

Some of the vendors at the Midtown Global Market are still in the game: Manny's Tortas, La Loma Tamales, Intown Sushi, Jakeeno’s Tattoria, and Eastlake Craft Brewery.

Full menu available for takeout at World Street Kitchen today, and FREE delivery on orders over $25 when done on their site!

Mucci's is your Italian takeout concept from noon-8pm with frozen pizzas, spaghetti, lasagna.

French Meadow has takeout pickup from 8am-9pm Sun-Thur and 8am-11pm. Fri-Sat. Also delivery, and in the coming days curbside pickup at Lyndale, and ready-made rotisserie chicken meals for four delivered straight to your door. Also get an extra $20 gift card with purchase of $100 gift card.

SoMinny

Broders Pasta Bar and Cucina are here for you (Terzo is on hiatus). Check out their app and order directly from them, get it curbside, get it delivered, but watch for awesome specials and family meal deals.

Bull's Horn, your favorite meat raffle cheffy dive bar, exhorts your stay calm and burger on. Pull up to the kitchen door on 34th, Tu-Su form 4-8pm.

Go in for FREE no contact delivery with those killer ricotta-fabulous sandwiches from Zettas. Also, pickup and curbside.

Boludo is super set up for takeout, so we're good. Empanadas and pizzas can be grabbed or brought to you curbside, there's a shared parking lot off of 38th street, between Nicollet Ave and 1st Ave S and street parking on Nicollet Ave.

New hours at Hello Pizza, and Pizzeria Lola, but still pizza grabs!

Red Wagon Pizza is in for takeout and delivery of those signature pizzas and pastas.

St. Paul Bagelry is now offering curbside for your bagel mornings!

Not sure if Tammy Wong herself will bring you Rainbow Chinese to your car, but worth a shot.

Patisserie 46 will launch delivery service this week, but already they'll bring your chocolate croissant to your curbside car if you wish.

George & The Dragon is offering $10 off your first online order, which they'll bring to you curbside if you want. Plus, they'll do Family Meal Carry Out where you just tell them how many are in your fam and they'll put the whole thing together for you.

Revival has a deal on their new app! Use the promo code FUCORONA for your first delivery and get 10% off.

Bungalow Club thinks that Christmas can come back. They're offering an extra $10 gift card for every $50 gift card bought! And there for takeout/curbside.

Kurbside Kamayan from Apoy? That sounds fun! $20/person call or email.

Tenant is turning into a pay-what-you-can soup kitchen. Daily soup, cold and ready for you to heat at home. $15/quart plus bread. Daily sammie, a rotating cold cut served on sourdough focaccia. Order from 11am-8pm.

U of M AREA

NO WAY you can social distance at Al's Breakfast, yeah? Takeout only, and that includes getting quarts of pancake batter!

Surly Nation is hungry! And when they are being good humans and eating at home, they can now get Surly To Go for pick up or delivery, daily from Noon – 9 p.m.. Family packs that include the house bbq, sandwiches, boards all the right things to go with the 2018 Darkness that you might as well crack open.

Foxy Falafel will move to take-out and delivery. Cheese curds yo!

ST.PAUL

Estelle is putting together some of your favorites from the regular menu, along with a few new take-out exclusives from 4-9pm.

Joans in the Park is offering a their signature chicken dinner as a curbside pick up option.

Nico's Taco & Tequila Bar will throw together a box o' tacos for you. Just $35 for 10 tacos with all the fixin's and chips/guac, salsa, toppings all brought to your car if you want.

Parlour in St. Paul is bringing their leap year burger specials back. Yes, Elvis burger, Rodeo burger, and all the rest of the goods from noon-8pm.

Lowertown

Black Dog Cafe in Lowertown is used to holding that neighborhood together. They've started cashless delivery to the 'hood, taking orders starting at 11am until 6pm. Curbside pick-up also an option.

Saint Dinette is becoming a burger takeout shop, yes homage time!

Barrel Theory is crowler sales only, open from 12pm - 6pm.

Urban Wok tells me they have a pretty huge delivery zone, like all the way from Lowertown to downtown Minneapolis maybe. So if you're feeling like building your best bowl, use code UW20 for 20% off your entire order.

West St. Paul

Boca Chica will continue with delivery and pick-up.

Grand

Hyacinth at Home, pen from noon to 8pm, offers a single menu for the day, as take out. Think pork and beef meatballs with all the fixings. Or a roast chicken dinner with sides and a salad. Or maybe just a big pan of lasagna.

Red Rabbit spots are ready for your order too.

Billy's On Grand wants to help you feed the kids while schools are closing. Kids under 14 get a free item of the kids menu from 11am-2pm. No other purchase is required.

Bap & Chicken is offering a bonus $10 gift card for every $50 gift card you buy. And if you do so in March, you are automatically entered to win another $50. Also: curbside for those meaty drummies.

Cathedral Hill

The Commodore and W.A. Frost are both doing curbside pickup for orders taken over the phone.

WEST SUBS

Bellecour is running from noon-8pm, and god bless them there's French onion soup and The Dirty French burger on that menu.

Out in Victoria, Winchester & Rye is offering their entire menu for takeout (sans the rye), and since it's a community leader, they'll pledge 10% of your order to local food shelves.

But what about superfoods and smoothie bowls? Nautical Bowls in Minnetonka want to help boost that immune system and can handle all your online orders.

Hana Bistro at 50th & France is staying open and strong with curbside and takeout. Card payments only, and no contact delivery, for comforting pad Thai, sushi rolls, and curry.

France 44 Curbside has launched, which means you pick your wine online and just pull up for it. Not too shabby! Times for this are 10am - 7pm M- Sat, and 12pm - 4pm Sun.

Happy to say that Bunny's Bar & Grill has made the transition to takeout, and hope you'll pay with cc on their site for less cash handling. Just grab your faves and sit in front of your own tv to watch sportsy re-runs.

Rock Elm Tavern is offering 10% off their gift cards! They also have delivery and curbside pickup, and they'll start closing at 9pm instead of 11pm.

Lola's Lakehouse will give you 15% off your curbside/takeout order and if you buy $100 gift cards, you get $20 on top.

NORTH SUBS

Barley John's Brew Pub, one of the OG's, is ready to pivot to takeout/curbside so that you can have your crafty beers and goodly sandwiches brought to your car. 11am-8pm.

Travail Family Meals are now available for takeout order. On the menu this week is ribeye, asparagus and mushroom ragout, brown rice, beet-apple-citrus salad, and dinner rolls. The plan is to have a new meal on a weekly basis, pick up at Pig.

Pig Ate My Pizza has moved to takeout only, hours are 4-9pm Tues-Sun. Remember they also have crowler sales on-site!

Granite City in Roseville has stepped up to offer a free lunch box for kiddos. A turkey sandwich, chips, and apple sauce will be available with no other purchase necessary.

Get your Biscuits! Betty & Earl's will be doing pickup and delivery W-Su from 12-8pm, and they'll be popping up all over town to bring those beauties to you for the rest of the month too!

Baldamar is doing curbside pickup and yes you can get that sassy wedge salad from 11-8pm.

SOUTH SUBS

Remember the delicious olive burger from the burger bracket? It's available for pickup at Sandy's Tavern from noon-7p.

PLate in Prior Lake is offering the full menu curbside. Online orders are at a 10& discount, and new hours are Sun-Thu 4-8 pm and Fri-Sat 4-9pm.

If you're out near MOA, Cedar + Stone is open in the JW Marriott and will bring you any order curbside. Don't forget they've got breakfast as well as all-day menus.

EAST SUBS

Hello Woodbury, T. Morris Pub is going to take your takeout burger order and then offer you a second one for 50% off form noon-3pm! Also family style dinners, and here's a new one, family style brunch on the weekend!

When Inver Grove Heights needs independent pizza and subs, they can still grab Turitto's.

On the Eastside, out Bayport way, Manger is making free boxed lunches for kids. And this is important, they have a special liquor license that allows them to BRING WINE BOTTLES TO YOUR CURBSIDE PICKUP. Hello, those are the heroes we need.

Cute little Cravings in White Bear Lake is giving kids a sandwich and chip free of charge, between 10am-2pm. Kids should be under 13 and with the adult for pick up.

MULTI LOCATIONAL

Don't forget ALL the Davanni's. Those pizzas and hoagies have always been best from your couch.

Your deep-dish buddies at Giordano's promise no-touches, no-gives, no-backs with contact free delivery. And use the code FREEDELIVERY for, you know, free delivery.

Get your pancake crew together on Zoom and have your weekly breakfast convo with your Original Pancake House takeout. You know my move is sourdough pancakes.

Red's Savoy Pizza assures you that you can get your square-cut to go, yo! All locations.

Crisp & Green wants to help keep you balanced in these stressy times! With seven locations, you can order from their app and swing by to pick up, or delivery in some places. You can either do your normal salad (No Prob Cobb over here) or do the Crisp @ Home option and pick and choose from their list of good-for-you ingredients to make over 20 meal combos (hot and cold) and can be eaten over the week.

Blue Door Pub takeout hours are from 12pm-8pm.

Red Cow in Edina, North Loop and St. Paul will help you with curbside or delivery.

Keys Cafe will bring your pancakes to you!

Piadia Street Food will feed your kids with a free pasta and a drink M-F, 10:45-1pm, until April 3rd. Plus FREE online delivery when you order online.