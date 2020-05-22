The 2020 Minnesota State Fair Is Off

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams MN State Fair

The most pondered question in the state has been answered. Today, the board announced that the Minnesota State Fair would be cancelled for the 2020 season due to concerns related to the global pandemic. General Manager Jerry Hammer explained about the new difficulties of the normally “mammoth undertaking” that is putting our Great Minnesota Get Together, together.

All of us at Mpls.St.Paul Magazine are of course saddened, though our waistlines may be grateful, and we want to give due props to everyone who runs that magical place for us year after year. We know it couldn’t have been an easy decision to make.

Stay tuned, we’re going to make sure you still have fun this summer and we’re not done with Fair talk yet.