Need a Ride? MN Nice by MN Ice

It was around 100 years ago that the first mechanical refrigerators showed up and started phasing out deliveries from the ice man, who actually came to your house with a block of ice to put in your ice box. Here's a time warp: the ice man's back but this time he's bringing sassy cocktail rocks, freshly milled flour, pizzas, and meal kits from deeply and importantly talented chef Jamie Malone. BONUS: you still have your fridge.

It all started when we closed the bars in March. Suddenly, Minnesota Ice, which makes those pure and clear cubes of ice in your favorite bar's Old Fashioneds, saw a massive drop in business. Part of that ripple effect. Thankfully, home cocktailing was on the rise and they were able to keep their liquor stores and gas stations adequately stocked. Meaning, they were still driving around town to make deliveries, not as much, but still.

That's when Erik Eastman, director of sales and part-time ice driver, thought maybe there was more they could be doing. "I woke up one morning out of coffee and thought, wouldn't it be great if someone could just bring me some? And then I thought, wait a minute, I'm the guy who brings things, why couldn't I also bring coffee?" He reached out to Five Watt Coffee and threw their products up on the order page, offering beans and cold press you could choose to have delivered to your house. It went really well.

Over the last few weeks, MN Ice has been reaching out to other small, local producers to see if they needed a ride, "We're out driving around anyway, we might as well be driving our friends. And we go anywhere, from Apple Valley to Anoka, we're not afraid of the suburbs." To be clear, there are fees for delivery depending on distance.

While a $50 minimum is required for local delivery, you can hit that with a mix of Milkjam Creamery ice cream, Baker's Field bread flour, Patisserie 46 macarons, a three-pack of Mucci's frozen pizzas, or just one awesome hunk of Broder's lasagna that feeds four. There are also gallon jugs of Cry Baby Craig's hot sauce, in case you have a birthday coming up. Sold out for now, but available again next week, are the meal kits from Grand Cafe. They'll run you around $400, but it's 12 meals for 2 people, plus treats. All brought right to your door.

Besides Bittercube bitters, Earl Giles mixes, and Meteor Bar t-shirts, they'll also deliver cocktail kits, booze, beer, and wine you order from South Lyndale Liquors.

It's basically carpooling for cool stuff, they should have their own Sane Lane. AND, they can ship some bits nationally, so consider sending a little MN Nice out into the world.