Minneapolis’ First Two-Star Michelin Chef?

Big news from out of town! Remember Erik Anderson? Anderson is definitely a Minneapolis O.G., one-of-us. He came up through Doug Flicker’s Auriga, Tim McKee’s Sea Change, and Steven Brown’s Porter & Frye, and then went on to Nashville to open Catbird Seat with his Auriga-fellow-cook Josh Habiger, then popped back to town to open Scena and Grand Café with our superstar Jamie Malone.

Then he left! And took over the extremely fancy and wonderful San Francisco restaurant Coi last year. The San Francisco Michelin star news broke yesterday, and: Coi got two! I called up our chef, working in what I will now think of as the farthest western edge of the metro, to offer congrats and see if he was happy.

“I’m super happy!” Anderson told me. “I was really worried I’d go down to one. The stars belong to the chefs, and you have to wonder, did I earn any? Mathew Kirkley [the previous Coi chef who left to lead the Bocuse d’Or American team] worked for years at L20 to get to 2 [Michelin stars] and then spent years here getting to 3. He’s been known to Michelin for half a dozen years, and I’m brand new. This is exactly what I wanted. Not a lot of people get two stars when they’re first doing this. I never thought I’d be in a position like this. I’m going to the Michelin party tonight, I’ll send you pictures.”

Standing by! Till then, drop by San Francisco when you’re in town, Minneapolis, and say hi. Coi’s manager is another Minneapolis star and expat, Dani Meagers Spa, formerly of Heyday. I bet if you smuggle some Grain Belt or a few Hamm’s in cans into this particular Michelin starred palace they wouldn’t be rejected. Congrats all!