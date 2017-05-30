Michelle Gayer Expands The Salty Tart

× Expand Meyer Lemon Shaker Pie at Salty Tart Photo by Amber Procaccini

Today marks the 9th anniversary of The Salty Tart, and so it is fitting that today is the day that Michelle Gayer has signed on the dotted line to expand her nationally acclaimed bakery.

FINALLY!!

Gayer has been looking for the right opportunity for years, and she's finally ready to make the leap. "It's just time to do something, time to go for it," Gayer told me. She's bought a building with a commercial kitchen space, which was formerly the commissary for Common Roots, and it is taking her production space from 400 sq. ft. to 4,000 sq. ft.

"It was just time to get out from that small space in the Midtown Global Market, I couldn't imagine another day confined there." I suggested she was like a caged lion, to which she said: YES! It's a turn-key situation, she and her team will move in by July, likely dancing around the 10 feet of hoods, walk-in coolers, freezers, and the like that she's only been able to dream of since starting her bakery.

While the new Salty Tart kitchen will begin as commercial production only, she's planning on expanding the retail aspect as well. Power, Corruption and Pie, Gayer's pie-fueled pop-up, suddenly has a very real future as a pie shop in our midst! As for Surly Cake addicts, fret not. "We'll still be at the Midtown Global Market, just in a retail-only kiosk next to The Rabbit Hole. So everyone can still go there and get their croissants, their sourdough, their baguettes, they'll just be made in the other location." Of course you're still able to custom order cakes and treats, this will just make it all more seamless and less stressful. "We are easing into our airport distribution, and this will allow us to take on more clients, spreading the Salty Tart love farther and wider!"

Don't doubt it bakery buffs, this is one lion who's ready to ROAR.