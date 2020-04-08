Meritage Supports ABC Duck Farm

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Meritage

In a weird happenstance, the night before Governor Coach Walz put the lockdown on restaurants and bars, Meritage in St. Paul underwent a scheduled maintenance cleaning project that had the entire place wrapped up as tight as a bell. Instead of making the pivot to takeout, and re-setting the French restaurant back up for something that might not even work, owners Russell and Desta Klein decided to call it. They would shut down and ride out the pandemic, hoping to come back stronger when they could.

And then the farm called.

If you've been a Meritage diner, you might have known the pleasures of an Au Bon Canard duck. Christian and Liz Gasset's family-run duck farm in Caledonia, MN is known all over the country for their birds, which they sell mainly to restaurants. Restaurants that aren't open anymore.

This is the ripple effect which we have to pay attention to next. Minnesota farmers who have started growing crops and animals based on the needs of the restaurants they've been supplying, have hit a wall. While some are nimble and able to change operations to sell directly to consumers, many small farms find that idea insurmountable. Add to that the uncertainty of farmers markets this season (will they open? will they be curbside pre-order only? will people maintain a safe distance for all?) and you have our agricultural community in a pickle. Really, all they want to do is grow food and feed people.

This is where Meritage has stepped in. "We wanted to make sure to take care of our suppliers, because we are going to need them when we get back," Russell told me. "This farm is part of what makes Meritage special, we can't lose that."

So Meritage is selling ducks, curbside. You can pre-order duck breasts, legs, even gizzards and duck fat, not to mention whole ducks and lobes of foie gras. "All of the proceeds are going to the farm. Each week we open up online sales for the next week, when I get inventory from Christian. Whole ducks have a one week lead time, so a whole duck ordered this week will be available for pickup on the 22nd. All parts will be available next week, on the 15th."

They can keep running this for about 4 more weeks, so if something is sold out, don't fret just bookmark it and come back. While you're waiting you could also sign up for a CSA, which also helps farms and gets produce to your door.

If you think you don't know what to do with a whole duck, you have nothing but time to learn: