Meet Lucky Cricket’s Executive Chef: Sophina Uong

If you’ve been on this thing we call the internet this year, you’ve seen the maelstrom, chaos, and drama around the opening of hometown hero Andrew Zimmern’s new tiki bar and restaurant in St. Louis Park, Lucky Cricket. But in all the drama, we never met Lucky Cricket’s Executive Chef, the woman in charge of the day-to-day operations of the restaurant, chef Sophina Uong. I just had a nice chat with her on the phone, to catch you all up, so pour a cup of coffee and meet your new neighbor.

Photo via Brooks PR Sophina Uong Lucky Cricket's Executive Chef Sophina Uong

Uong is a Cambodian-American who grew up in Long Beach CA with a mom who ran a chain of donut shops. (If you’ve never read Richard Parks’ terrific Lucky Peach essay on the Cambodian donut shops of California, treat yourself.)

While her mom was making the donuts, Sophina was teaching herself to cook for her dad and brothers, using a microwave cookbook. Next thing you know she’s got a 25-year history of kicking ass in top kitchens throughout the Bay Area, at places like Calavera, Waterbar, and Pican. She won a round of Chopped Grill Masters, and she became buddies with Alex Ong, the San Francisco chef most closely associated with Betelnut, who designed the Lucky Cricket menu.

Ong called her when Lucky Cricket lost its own opening chef. Sophina Uong flew out for the opening, and has been putting in all the hours trying to make this tiki restaurant go. “Sounds like you’ve been putting in 100-hour weeks?” I asked. “Try 120!” she laughed. Sophina has two teenage girls who are still with family back in California, and is here with her husband, a Minnetonka native, who is trying to convince her to stay forever. “He’s so happy we’re here for the holidays,” she told me.

I’ve been to Lucky Cricket a few times, and if you want my full review you should subscribe! (It’ll be worth it, I promise. $10 a year! We don't call it Dara's Deal for nothing.) But Sophina says that right now her main concerns are getting the extremely busy restaurant—they’re feeding 600 to 850 people a day—to function well. She needs a sous chef, if you know anyone, and is up against the same line-cook staffing troubles that are bedeviling most local restaurants these days. “I hired a guy yesterday, and he decided just to not show up. So I have to work a bunch of stations, and it’s hard to push forward. Once we get everything up to speed, I’m hoping to find out more about what’s here, I want to meet with Hmong farmers, find out what we can get in the spring, meet with different purveyors—but that’s next, I’m still learning people’s names here, we have a ginormous staff.”

Sophina told me once she gets her staffing and systems in place, she’s hoping to perfect Lucky Cricket’s pork belly. “I love the red pork belly we had originally on the menu, but I had to take it off because we couldn’t execute it very well. I’d love to bring it back. To me, it was a more traditional dim sum pork belly. Perhaps because I’m Asian and grew up with that texture, I really like that unctuous, rich fat-cap. I really liked the crispy skin. But we’re trying to balance the menu to make it a little more friendly for the consumers we have in the mall.” Another favorite flavor Sophina wants on the menu? Chinese red dates. I’d be into that, I’ve never seen them on a menu here in the Twin Cities.

I asked Sophina if she met Andrew Zimmern through food television, perhaps during her turn on Chopped. “The first time I met Andrew was actually at Lucky Cricket. I really love his menu, and his vision for the restaurant, and he has an incredible heart. He has more energy and more dedication to his craft than anyone I’ve met in years. It’s quite inspiring.”

So, if you’re an aspiring chef or sous chef, drop chef Uong a line, and if you’re hankering to show a California chef how to ice fish, Sophina loves fishing, but is sort of spooked by our frozen ways. “One of our servers came in the other day, he caught 17…” she trailed off and I instantly saw the problem.

“Crappies,” I volunteered. (It’s pronounced croppies, rhymes with poppies, in case you’re reading this from afar.)

“Crappies,” she repeated. “Which are…?”

“Little pan fish,” I explained.

“And you have to drive out on a lake and drill a hole?”

“You can walk," I assured her.

“It’s terrifying,” said chef Uong, and she is not wrong. So someone take this hard-working chef out for some ice fishing and maybe we can get a forever friend.

1607 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-206-6830, luckycricket.net