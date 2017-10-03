McKee's Market House Gets a Brewery

× Expand Beer from Birch’s on the Lake Brewhouse & Supperclub The brewhouse at Birch’s has six styles of core beers that change all the time.

Coming from WAY west, Long Lake brewpub Birch's on the Lake will be the newest addition to the Tim McKee's Market House Collaborative, joining Salty Tart, Peterson Craft Meats, and Almanac Fish alongside Octo Fishbar.

While some parts of the Market House will be opening as soon as next week, the brewery will be an addition that comes later. Burt Joseph and Brennan Greene have just ordered the equipment that will head to Lowertown, so we're looking at a mid-2018 opening. "We are excited to head east and open up a new neighborhood to our beer," brewmaster Greene told me over his Wild Rice Old Ale. Right now you can only get their beers in Long Lake, and Greene (who's past is with St. Louis Schlafly Brewing) knows how to kick out interesting beers. Boysenberry Gose just landed on deck. "I'm really ready to do some interesting sours and working with the other vendors in the Market House will allow us to stretch a little. It's really cool to think about playing with beers for seafood." Like a true collaborative, you'll see the Birch beers featured in Octo Fishbar, and the brewpub will be using ingredients from Salty Tart, Peterson Meats, and Almanac.

They'll be taking over two levels, using the space on the main floor that was once Heartland's private dining room and offices, and the empty spaces below that. Before the deal was signed, McKee hinted to me that if he were to bring in a brewery, it would be cool if they used the lowest level, which opens all the way up through the entire building, as a bier garden. Joseph talked about creating a special menu for the new spot, with some signature Birch's items, but with the possibility that some of the items from Market House might make their way to Long Lake. So stay tuned as the menu, beer list, and plan evolves.

