Marla's is BACK! At least on Wednesdays.

× Expand Marla's Caribbean Cuisine round-up photo

One of the bigger bummers of 2019 has been the loss of Marla's Caribbean Cuisine, after 14 years of some serious jerk chicken. After battling with a nightmare of a landlord at 38th and Bloomington, Marla Jadoonanan decided to close her restaurant earlier this summer.

Well good news, fans. Marla will be taking over the Animales BBQ trailer at Able Seedhouse + Brewery on Wednesdays starting this week.

"Jon Wipfli reached out to me, and said his truck wasn't being used on Wednesdays, and thought it would be a good thing for everyone," Marla told me on the phone this morning. "We have been so well-supported by the restaurant community, I'm so grateful to everyone."

From 4-9pm on Wednesday, Marla will be at the truck serving jerk chicken wraps, jerk wings, fries (maybe sweet potato, she hasn't decided yet), a vegan curry wrap, and of course, her legendary red beans & rice.

They'll run Wednesdays for a month, and see how it goes. "I've been busier now than I've ever been! Every single day I get messages from people who want to do cooking classes or catering and it's wonderful to be able to pick and choose."

And this Wednesday happens to be Marla's birthday, so why not pop by and exchange well wishes for jerk wings! Marla will also be out at the St. Paul Farmers Market this weekend cooking with Tyge Nelson for the Chef Collaboration.