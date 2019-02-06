Love and Sharing: Drinks Edition

I'm going to go out on a limb here and say: some of you really like each other, like, enough to sit real close and canoodle, even. If you're in this pack, then Valentine's for you may be a bit easier than you think. Instead of trying to wrangle that fancy dinner table that's almost too much distance between you, why not just score some seats at the bar and share a drink.

Large format drinking is all the rage, and it just means that your bar humans are willing to pour you a reeeeeaaalllly big cocktail that's meant to be shared. Bonus, it's usually cheaper by volume. Double bonus, you don't have to flag your bar human down as often for a refill.

Obviously this works with pals, too. Galentines or Valenbros (a thing?) can quite easily celebrate the love of friendship with a crisp high five and suck down of a lot of booze. No judgement.

Eastside in downtown Mpls. is cooler and darker than ever, and kicks hard with golden style. Jamie Malone and her crew started offering big shareable cocktails like The Swan, which is not only a drinker, but a looker. And, it sparkles with Bonal, oleo saccharum (a nice zesty citrus punch), and sparkling wine. For Valentine's Day, the bar has also whipped up a special two-person drink called the Cloud Valentine with strawberry infused Hendrick's gin (see pic at the end). Also, shareable snacks like wood-fired Oysters Rockefeller.

That's 48 ounces of flaming booze named after a woman scorned, at Nordeast's favorite poor man's paradise. Mango, hibiscus, pineapple, orange, and citrus bitters all form the liquor of life that hails from 1983, just like Tom Cruise's Risky Business. Snacks? Get those crispy wings dammit.

West End's fun-and-games hot spot has become known as a bit of a player's lounge (ifyaknowwhaddamean), so maybe you order a shareable punch bowl and see who comes along bearing a straw? It's an idea, and one that goes well with tequila, Teakoe's watermelon spearmint tea, watermelon shrub and fresh lime juice. Balance the booze with some little fried bologna and cheese sandwiches.

Serving six lovelies, this is a whole beach vacation of a margarita served in South Mpls. Filled to the brim with Arette Blanco, Plantation rum blend, Rayu mezcal, Dry Curacao, pineapple and lime, it will go down fastest if there is also live salsa dancing. Break the buzz with shareable carne asada fries, loaded with beans, cheese, jalapeños, pico and the meats.

Cheers Valentines!!