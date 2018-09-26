Local Restaurants Are Diving into National Seafood Month

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Cuts of fish in a glass case at a market

Like most modern people, I just can't anymore with the food days—I mean, is it national licorice smoothie day or perch passion pickle day or peach-pear bouillon fortnight, or all three? But I'll make an exception for National Seafood Month, because it's turning into a stunning show of Twin Cities support for sustainability, both on the restaurant side and the consumer side. And you can get in on the action!

Now, as faithful readers know, I am obsessed with how Minnesota is doing something very special, something nationally noteworthy, when it comes to sustainable seafood. This story is big, and it's made us national leaders in the sustainable seafood conversation. (Also, sustainable seafood is also the only conversation we need to have, because why would we eat all the fish in the sea—that's like burning your walls to heat the house!) But just because something was big news last season doesn't mean it's big news anymore—like, remember when cupcake stores were opening weekly? Well, God willing, this sustainable seafood story seems to be growing, as proved by the 135+ local restaurants who have signed on with the James Beard Foundation's Smart Catch program for October.

Now, I got a peek at the list of 135 local restaurants that have thus far signed up, and it has some restaurants you'd expect, like Smack Shack and Kyatchi, because they've long expressed a commitment to sustainable seafood—and bless them for that. But the list also contains a number of restaurants that don't typically come up in sustainability conversations—like Stewart's in St. Paul, Mizu in White Bear Lake, the two Pittsburgh Blue steakhouses, and Mission American Kitchen in downtown Minneapolis. That they are all doing this is very cool.

James Beard Foundation JBF 2018 National Seafood Month JBF 2018 National Seafood Month image

"The Beard House was really surprised, you might even say shocked, that we were able to have this kind of traction in the center of the continent. They were pleased and surprised," Tim McKee, who's leading the local effort, told me. Now, McKee of course is the former chef of white tablecloth standard-bearer La Belle Vie, who went on to be a part-owner in local sustainable fish company The Fish Guys, and so has gone all-in on sustainable fish. "Of course, professionally I'd love it if everyone started moving in a fully sustainable direction, but what's cool about this program is that all you have to do to participate is have one menu item that's sustainable. It's a way for us to reach chefs and restaurant owners who might think [sustainability] is really complicated or difficult. A lot of the conversations I'm having are—look, these mussels you're already serving, they're sustainable. Do you have dry-pack scallops? In North America, those are usually sustainable. You're already there."

Here's where you come in. Take a look at the image here, the green one with the stack of fish. It's being distributed as window-clings for participating restaurants to post. There is literally nothing that makes an impression on a restaurant like knowing that a customer cares about the efforts they're making. So when you see the window cling—spread the love! Tell your server, tell the owner, tell someone that you're happy about their stand on sustainable seafood. If you're a social media sort, tag your happiness with #smartcatchMN or #KeepOceansFishy.

Let us all, us restaurant-goers, like the proverbial Who's down in Whoville, raise our voices and make ourselves heard: We care about the oceans and we're not going down in your weird murder-suicide pact you crazy climate-change and over-fishing deniers, enough already! Or, you know. Just go with the We care about the oceans part. People like that more.

If you're a restaurant who wants to get in on the love, get in on the Smart Catch program and start reaping the October sustainable seafood love, it is not too late. Complete the form here on the James Beard Foundation site, talk to your fish supplier, or call The Fish Guys, 612-339-7720.

