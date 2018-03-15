Let's Kickstart Some Soul Bowl

× Expand Fried Chicken from Soul Bowl Photo courtesy @soulbowlmn

Well, it looks like my winter wishes could become summer snacks! Last January I wrote about Gerard Klass and his madly popular neo-soul food pop-up called Soul Bowl … and this weekend, Klass and his wife Brittney officially launch their Kickstarter campaign along with a hip-hop brunch pop-up!

Soul Bowl is a fast-casual concept, and the idea is to give busy urban eaters a helping of soul food, fast. But it’s also geared toward the younger generation of eaters, who are used to customizing their food the way they want. So, you can start with a base of, say, cauliflower mash or mac n’ cheese, then add your choice of meat (maybe braised beef or fried chicken), throw on some veggies such as candied yams or black-eyed peas, and maybe hit it with a bourbon BBQ sauce if you’re feeling it. So many variations, so many choices, so much soul in your belly.

This weekend in celebration of the Kickstarter, Klass and his crew will be adding a brunch session to the pop-up. On Sunday morning, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., I dare you to get over there for a Biggie Breakfast Sandwich made with T-bone steak or the Fish and Grits with smoked salmon over cheddar grits. Feel free to throw a $4 side of fried chicken on something or some $3 biscuits in your purse for later. They’ll also be doing the regular menu on Saturday and Sunday night.

× Expand Menu for Soul Bowl pop-up brunch

The pop-up this weekend will be held at the site of their future first shop. “We made enough from other pop-ups and scraped together our savings, but we could use a little help from the community,” Klass told me on the phone. They’ll be taking over the Sunnyside Café spot on Glenwood, and need the Kickstarter for renovation and opening funds. They’re looking for $100,000 over the 30-day campaign, and some of the rewards include BOGO Mondays for a year, tickets to a summer cookout class, a skip-the-line-pass, a free Soul Bowl Sunday dinner for 20, and more.

This one has legs, people. Both Gerard and Brittney are local restaurant industry pros—they know what they’re doing. The impact this business could have on the North side, and the rest of the metro as it gets rolling, is huge. Get in on the ground floor and say you knew it early. At least go get a fried chicken sandwich and help a family out, while helping your hunger.

