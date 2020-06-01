Last Week: How to Feed a City

× Expand bless up at Pimento Kitchen

Remember when we were all in a huff about 50 seats on patios? Good times.

It was only one week ago that a trip to the grocery store resulted in a man's brutal death, and sparked our people and the world to stand in protest. George Floyd has changed our city.

This change is reflected in the lives of the people who make up our restaurant scene. My mantra has always been: restaurants are made of people, and that's never been proven more true than in the last week.

We watched as the Minnehaha neighborhood mourned their gathering spaces, lost to the fires of rage. Town Talk Diner's historic space and sign no longer exists, Nuevo Rodeo is shell of a Latinx restaurant and dance space. Midori's Floating World needs our help to possibly come back from this, as does Gandhi Mahal whose owner Ruhel Islam said, "Let my building burn. Justice needs to be served, put those officers in jail." Moon Palace Books & Geek Love Cafe stood with the protestors, as did Du Nord Distillery. Chris and Shanelle Montana handed out water to protesters, but suffered fire damage to their warehouse. Because they have insurance coverage, they are making sure the funds people want to give them are redistributed amongst their neighborhood.

We also watched as our beloved Lake Street lost many immigrant run restaurants and businesses, like El Sabor Chuchi, Bolé Ethiopian Cuisine, Mama Safia's Kitchen. This was followed by the stunning generosity of people who said: we have your back. The We Love Lake Street fund is over $2.4 million! All of it donated to help these small businesses come back to their community. Across the metro, from University to Uptown to North, restaurants and bars like Olympic Cafe, Hibachi Buffet, Hexagon Bar and so many others were damaged by fire and vandalism. The Northside Funders Group could use some love to help rebuild. Midway United is helping St. Paul neighbors.

Many restaurants, who have already been stretched as financially thin as possible by COVID (remember that stuff?), shut their restaurants in solidarity to the community grieving George Floyd. Not just places like Trio, which is owned by Philando Castile's cousin Louis Hunter, but so many places across the city ceased takeout and gave their workers and compatriots time to process, protest, and grieve. Lots of places are staying closed today and tomorrow, so make sure you check on hours.

And then there are the places that didn't close, didn't stop. Staying in the fight, they offered water, food, and pledged proceeds to the cause, like Modist Brewing, Lowry Hill Meats, and Grand Cafe. Justin Sutherland and Brian Ingram were out there with their food trucks and trailers, feeding volunteers and clean up crews. House of Gristle's Jametta Raspberry made sandwiches to hand out to Black Lives Matters supporters who peacefully gathered at the Capitol yesterday. Milkjam/WSK said come get some free ice cream, Spyhouse poured free coffee, Glam Doll will give you free donuts, I'm sure there are many I missed. But the food community showed up for the human community.

And I would be remiss if I didn't say how proud and moved I felt when I saw all of you do the same.

The food and groceries that poured into the city from neighborhoods and suburbs beyond, was clearly you showing up to feed your city. You overwhelmed the grateful workers at Touchstone Mental Health in the Minnehaha Commons, who saw more food than they could possibly use and turned on a dime to redistribute it to food shelves and others in need. The sea of bags and boxes at Sanford Middle School brought hope, not just to the hungry but to anyone who has felt shaken and unsure about where we are all going next.

And of course I'm nervous about what it means to turn attention back to patios and takeout. But the one conversation this weekend that truly lifted me was with Tomme Beevas of Pimento Kitchen. If you know him, you understand that his smile and Jamaican laughter came straight through the phone. They never closed PK on Nicollet. They refocused to become a support center for protesters, offering water, food, diapers, groceries and a safe space. Because as Tomme told me, "This is about me, this is about us. That could easily have been me instead of George Floyd." He and his crew watched over Eat Street, making sure no fringe-elements set fires, to them or their Vietnamese jewelry store neighbors, or the Chinese-owned shops.

But it's not just about this moment for Tomme, or his wife Dara who penned this brilliant piece about what it means to be Black in Minnesota. It's about what comes next. "I believe in Minneapolis," he told me. "We have the community, we have the brainpower, we have the creativity, the will power, and the resources to fix this."

Tomme, who in his other life was Director of Community Involvement for Cargill, is gathering leaders and thinkers on Pimento's patio this Saturday, June 6 for a summit. "No more speeches, we need actions. The mission is to honor the fallen, and protect the soldiers. We're not going to solve racism, this is about police homicide." Among others, he's inviting religious leaders, non-profit heads, business people, academics, and community organizers to figure out how they can lead this with action. He can do this, we can do this.

Understanding this is still the time of COVID, he's planning to stage the work in three parts, with 50 participants max during any stage. I thought that before I talk about what's going on with patios again, I should make sure we all talk about what's going on with this one. Bless up.