Kitchen in the Market to Close

Sad news for those of us who love to cook and drink and laugh with others. Kitchen in the Market has announced that it will close as of December 15 of this year.

Owner Molly Herrmann told me, "It's just time, it's time to move on and do something different. I love what we do, but I've been doing this for almost 12 years and I'm ready for something new, a new challenge."

The KITM team with Lynne Rosetto Kaspar

The KITM commercial kitchen has been a great place for cooking classes and events, but it's also acted as a catapult to many food businesses in town. Local food movers and shakers have used the space as a commissary or test kitchen when launching projects: Hola Arepa, Red Table Meats, 6 Smith, Taco Cat, Hot Indian, among many, many others. As a team they've also cooked at farmers markets, participated with Cochon555, and shown up for a ton of charity functions.

Personally, this one stings. I have had more great nights in that kitchen than I can count. I've connected with so many cooks and chefs, learned how to peel 30 cloves of garlic in 20 seconds (bowls), held an annual Cookbook Swap (still on for 2019!), and even been shocked with a surprise divorce party there.

Many of you readers will know this place as the site of the magazine's Chef's Night Off event in collaboration with KITM. For 7 years, chefs would take their Monday night off to come cook with people in the name of various charities. "I'm very proud of what we did together," Molly said, "We've raised tens of thousands of dollars for local charities, featured over 30 chefs, made countless guests laugh, raised a few glasses, and ate some spectacular food along the way. Not a bad thing to do with your life."

The KITM is currently for sale, if you have the hankering to get into this game or are looking for a commercial kitchen space. If you have a gift card, there are still classes through the end of the year to book, and plenty of retail to purchase at the store.

But no matter what, the disco ball will cease to turn and we'll have to find another spot for post-event karaoke as of December. It has been a helluva run, can't wait for whatever's next.