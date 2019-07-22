July is for Living Large

Every month the good people at Liquor Boy send me a bunch of wines to try, and I can only assume that this July, knowing it was my birthday and also the birthday of this great nation, they pulled out all the stops. Two budget Pinot Noirs and a posh rosé? That’s how you have a very good month. A little something for the table, a little something for a perfect day on the back patio in the good summer sunshine. Get them before they’re gone, peeps—you know the rules of July, you only get one every year, so you have to make the most of it!

Chante Pierre Pays du Gard rosé 2018, $8.99

How elegant! Silky, well-knit, this French rosé brings all the posh notes: A mineral polish forms the core, burnished with subtle strawberry and wild-rose fragrances.

Simple Life Pinot Noir, California, 2017, $9.99

Light and elegant, this sort of Pinot Noir is the kind that’s famous for being able to go with everything, from scallops to duck, the perfect table wine for the way it brings together bright, fresh raspberries and peppery depths.

Chateau Pas de Rauzan Bordeaux Superior, 2016, $9.99

Tastes like real Bordeaux—peppery, concentrated, black plum and cedar, just the thing for your fanciest dinner party, or to stash in your cellar for a big night ten years from now.

Moobuzz Pinot Noir, 2015, $12.99

Goofy name, surprisingly good wine that tastes like it should cost $20 more—mushroomy, funky nose, cherry core, light and sexy. You don’t get that musky but elegant Pinot Noir funk too often at this price, try it with steak, or oven fries with porcini aioli.

Matua Sauvignon Blanc, 2017, $9.99

So refreshing! Tart and lime-accented, clean and bright, with a bit of freesia and fresh ginger in the mix, a bargain to buy by the case for parties on hot nights, or to pair with take-out sushi in the shade.

Franco Serra Piemonte Rosso, 2016, $9.99

Made mainly from different traditional, regional Italian clones of Barbera, this under the radar bottling is everything you want in posh and authentic Italian table wine—deeply flavored, bright and properly acidic, and a peerless flatterer to any ragu or polenta.

