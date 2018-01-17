Jorge Guzman Hopes to Bring a New Mexican Restaurant to Town

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Chef Jorge Guzman at Surly Brewer's Table

Remember the winter of 2016, when chef Jorge Guzman, then at Surly's brief-lived but brilliant Brewer's Table, won the big heritage pork Cochon 555 event? I will forever, because he made miniature tamales from the heritage hog Cochon supplied, and it was one of the best bites of my year and maybe my decade: Succulent, whoomping, rich, energetic with chilies, complex as architecture—amazing.

Guzman had at that point been incorporating elements of his biography and heritage growing up spending time with his grandmother on Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, and over the next year he incorporated more and more Mexican flavors into his Brewer's Table menu. "By the end of Brewer's Table, the last four months, we were completely Mexican," he says now. Then, of course, Brewer's Table closed abruptly, a great loss to the local food scene.

Since then Guzman has been trying to put together a Yucatan-influenced Mexican restaurant somewhere in Minneapolis. But, hark! In the February, Super Bowl-pegged issue of Food & Wine, in a beautiful Twin Cities-centered story, it is reported that "Guzman's forthcoming taco restaurant, Piña, will feature heavily Yucatecan-influenced recipes." Is that true? I knew he had been trying to put something together, but trying isn't usually something chefs want to go on the record about. Still, with the cat out of the bag and on every newsstand, I called him up to ask.

"Maybe, maybe not," Guzman told me. "It's way too early to say." The facts are that he is trying to open the restaurant, but Piña may or may not be the name, and there are no meaningful details of any sort locked down other than that it will be from his own history. "If I open a restaurant, of course it's going to be heavily influenced by the Yucatan," Guzman told me. "I've been traveling to my grandmother's house, if you looked at the last four or five months of my story on Instagram you'd be dense if you didn't see what I'm trying to do." Still, when Food & Wine called, he thought by the time the issue hit the stands he'd have long ago announced a firm plan for a restaurant, but that wasn't how the cookie crumbled.

His path towards a Mexican restaurant has been gaining momentum lately, says Guzman. "Hearing what Dominique Crenn said," at Mpls.St.Paul's recent Tastemakers event, "it finally dawned on my why I cook. After twenty years, people always ask you that, and it's so hard to put into words. But I realized; Why do I cook? I have one of the worst memories, I don't know why, but all of the memories I do have are surrounded by food. One of the best memories I have of my father, who abandoned us, he wasn't around, but the good memory is of fried fish. It's so vivid, it's almost like reliving that one moment every time I have fried fish. I remember everything about my grandmother's' kitchen in the Yucatan, what color the doors were, what the linen looked like on the table, the food in the cabinet, the whiskey my grandmother drank—everything about it is so vivid for me. Those were some of my best memories. What I want to do when I cook is to give someone the experience of having a good memory too."

Hopefully we'll get that chance in 2018? If you're eager to follow every detail, follow Guzman on Instagram.