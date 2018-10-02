Jamie Malone Takes Over Eastside in Downtown Mpls.

Ryan Burnet is slowly easing out of Eastside, the restaurant that he launched in 2015 on Washington Ave., and Grand Cafe's Jamie Malone is slowly easing in.

The change has been happening slowly for a few weeks, those who noticed Eastside's Instagram change might believe they were copying Grand Cafe's unique Nikki-Official style. Turns out, it was actually Nikki-Official itself.

× Expand via Eastside Nikki Klocker

Nikki is, of course, Nikki Klocker, Grand's GM. This is important because both Grand and Eastside will be run by the same crew, that was a condition of the deal. Malone will oversee both kitchens, Klocker will manage the hospitality at both, and a new member of the crew, Sam Marshall, will manage the bar programs and be GM of Eastside. "We knew that whatever we did, we'd have to do it together, it's the only way to grow, we are much stronger together," Malone told me.

× Expand via Eastside Sam Marshall

Marshall has quite the CV, having spent time in NYC with David Chang, at Booker & Dax as well as Soho House before falling for the groove at Grand Cafe and joining the lady crew.

Eastside, which will eventually change its name once it's fully evolved, will have a heavy bar focus. Marshall's strong cocktail program will feature female-owned spirits, "but it won't be obnoxious. I have my favorites for martinis and my favorite vermouths, but I'm really looking deep into the sparkling categories for some fun stuff."

× Expand Via Eastside

Fun is the key word here, there's a Bonal Spritz sharable cocktail on the menu that's served in a golden swan. "We want this spot to be a bit edgy," Marshall said, "There will be elements that you feel the same from Grand Cafe, some similar motifs, but we also kind of want it to be the exact opposite." I was on the phone with all three when someone quipped, "The restaurants, they're sisters, it's just that one sneaks out at night!" So, Eastside will be the evil twin!

Right now it's dinner only M-Sa, and the dining room will focus more on large format dining, plates serving 2-4 poeple. They'll be doing a whole duck that comes from the wood oven with sauces and accompaniments, served on a lazy susan, and such things as whole grilled bass, pork porterhouse, and a 36 oz. ribeye with lobster and cognac spaghetti. On the smaller side, steak frites, heirloom tomato salad, and diver scallops. "The food will be really honest with not too many bells and whistles, but just cooked really well," Malone noted. Small plates for snacking and cocktailing include wood fired oysters, tempura prawns, deviled crab on toast, beef tartare, and a $12 smash burger.

I'm here for the evil twin. I can only imagine what a female powerhouse trio like this might come up with when let loose on downtown dining. I can't wait. Happy hour daily from 4-7, see you there.