James Beard Award 2020 Nomination Short List

The 2019 James Beard Awards at the Lyric Opera Theater in Chicago.

The James Beard Award finalists, originally slated for announcement in March in Philadelphia, were announced today. Winners will be announced September 25.

First off: I am nominated for the Jonathan Gold Local Voice award! It's for my writing in my beloved Mpls.St.Paul Magazine, on searching for the meaning of Hot Beef, roti-master Harry Singh's life story, and my blog about Jack Riebel's brave, loving, and occasionally profane cancer battle. Jonathan Gold was my real-life friend, and a hero and inspiration. I met him at my first Beard Awards, when he tucked me like a baby bird under his wing, so this is particularly meaningful to me. I received this news in my favorite fuzzy sweatshirt, in my house, after the other half of my job, at Delta's in-flight Sky Magazine, ended when they realized it wasn't surviving their obviously very important and necessary sanitizing protocols. Needless to say I haven't sat down at a restaurant or seen my coworkers in months, so there's an uneasiness to all of this. I'm still wildly proud of the work I did in 2019. Please subscribe! Only $10 a year, and who has more local voice than us? We will send it to you at your house, no contact!

In other media awards, Minneapolis based Credo Nonfiction is nominated for in the Visual and Audio Technical Excellence category for a video episode called The Taste of Place in which they explore the world and culture of wild rice.

Joy in the time of fear and uneasiness was not only mine! Gavin Kaysen was nominated for Demi, in the Best New Restaurant category which includes in the whole country. Diane Moua, who works in all the Kaysen restaurants, was nominated for her work as a pastry chef at Spoon and Stable, again against the whole country. To my great surprise, Minneapolis, after not dominating the long-list, has three chefs on the final Best Chef Midwest list: Steven Brown of Tilia, Jamie Malone of Grand Cafe, and Christina Nguyen of Hai Hai. Both women have been nominated for their second year in a row. If it were a normal year I would now breathlessly wonder whether three Minneapolis nominations would preclude a win, as it would give St. Louis a chance to all vote together but ... I mean, what? All the restaurants are closed. Most all the servers and cooks are laid off. Everyone is locked in an existential battle to hold on to the roofs over their heads.

I called up Kaysen, to congratulate him on his nomination, his 5th, and to let our heads not make sense of any of this together. "I'm so glad Diane got the nomination," he told me. "I'm just so proud of her. And I'm so proud of the whole team at Demi." Then he told me that he had just been texting with his chef de cuisine at Demi, Adam Ritter, and had to break some bad news. "Before this crisis I had told the team at Demi, the awards are on a Monday, we're closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, if we get nominated I'll get you all tickets." But now the event is on a Friday, the same Friday Thomas Keller was supposed to be here for Kaysen's Synergy Series, now on hold for obvious reasons. "And I can't afford to send everyone now. It's horrible."

That sent me on a long string of speculations about how absolutely effed up everything is—without a vaccine we are looking at no way for restaurants, bars, and so on to survive. "I talked to two of my landlords today to say: If we open at 50% capacity, you need to be ready for a 50% reduction in rent. At Demi for example, okay, we serve 40 people a night. If the occupancy is cut in half, if we did 20 people? Well I am staffed for 40 people, and how could we do the level of food we do?" It's the 20 glorious dishes that take so much time, not making 40 of them versus 20 of them. "Every time I think: We could do this, then there's a thousand questions that race through your mind at lightning speed."

Same. "Nobody knows what we're doing or what to do. Listen, if you tell me: you can open in three weeks, fine. But are you sure?" You're not going to put a twenty-thousand dollar food order in on that, I said. "Exactly," said Kaysen. "I'm so proud of my Demi team, it's always been such a small project with big ambitions, and I believe I needed to live back in Minnesota to understand what a restaurant like Demi could be—I just wish i could walk over there and open a bottle of champagne."

Me too. I wish I could open a bottle of Champagne with you all. The Beard nominations are for work that we all did in 2019—and we did really good work. Congratulations to Jamie, Christina, Diane, Steven, and Gavin! Congrats to Minnesota for creating such an amazing food scene. Now, all we can do is wait, stick together, call our congresspeople to ask that programs like the PPP be modified to work for restaurants, join the Independent Restaurant Coalition, support local businesses, and vow to do our best work going forward, even if we don't know how or where or when.