One Great Glass: J. Carver's New Absinthe

I remember when I was a young food and wine writer and absinthe was absolutely banned in America. People would smuggle bottles home from Europe and Asia, and we'd gather around them nervously: What would happen if we drank this mysterious green liquid, would we turn into dissipated genius artists, throwing our lives away after syphilitic dancing girls on the Rue du Fauburg St. Honoré? After all, absinthe was banned. Because it made people into raving lunatics, from the psychedelic wormwood. Right?

Well, all that turned out to be just a lot of myth, and absinthe became legal in the United States almost a decade ago. Still, I continue to find it surprising that Minnesota has an artisanal absinthe scene. Northeast Minneapolis' own Tattersall came out with the first, their Absinthe Blanche, (that is, it's not green) and it's a delicate but bracing licorice whip. But guess what's happened now? Waconia's own micro-distiller J. Carver has launched a new product, and it's fascinating. Starting with a grappa base created from locally-grown grapes, it's made with wormwood, green anise, and everlasting clover, and it has a pretty green color which gets cloudy in ice, and a whole 52-card deck of green and interesting fragrances which reach like little hands from a fennel base. I really enjoyed sipping some solo, but I also long to use it with a bit of cream to cook mussels—there's so much flavor in here. More than that though, I am becoming ever more convinced that a great part of the future of Minnesota grapes is going to involve artist-potion-maker products like absinthe and vermouth, and this new Carver absinthe is a great example. It's also been made in limited batches, so if you're the kind of person who likes buying something to throw in a closet and then dazzle your friends with at Christmas, move fast!

I've cut-and-pasted the whole darn press release on the stuff below, for those of you who want to nerd out on absinthe details. For the rest of you: Isn't it just nuts that there's a Minnesota absinthe scene? I never saw this coming, what a surprise, what a delight!

FULL J. CARVER ABSINTHE PRESS RELEASE FOR Y'ALL TO NERD OUT ON

J. Carver Distillery Launches Small-Batch Everlasting Absinthe Verte

WACONIA, Minn. – October 18, 2017 – J. Carver Distillery announces the introduction of Everlasting Absinthe Verte. This mystifying, once illegal spirit was inspired by a tradition of craft and curiosity and produced in collaboration with Minnesota Vintners with grapes grown locally at Waconia’s three wineries located just outside the Twin Cities.

Everlasting Absinthe Verte is made by using J. Carver grappa as our base spirit, then created by distilling with hand-selected herbs and spices including grande wormwood, green anise, fennel seed, and J. Carver’s signature Minnesota grown everlasting clover. It was the first winter-hardy alfalfa in North America and is one of the finishing botanicals in our Everlasting Absinthe Verte.

The fruit for the grappa is harvested from grapes grown in Waconia, Minnesota at Sovereign Estate Winery, Schram Winery, and Parley Lake Winery. “These grapes grown just miles from the distillery offer the perfect medley of tannins, acid, and sugar resulting in a grappa that creates complex flavors for the base of this unique Minnesota-made absinthe,” states Gina Holman, Founding Partner who distilled this Absinthe using traditional and centuries old methods, high quality inputs, and regimented distilling techniques.

When distillation is complete, the absinthe rests and obtains its color entirely from botanicals and herbs including everlasting clover grown from Holman’s family farm in Holdingford, Minnesota. The result is a smooth, mild, and intriguing spirit with a hint of anise ideal for a number of classic cocktails including a Sazerac, Corpse Reviver #2, and Chrysanthemum.

"Absinthe aficionados are in for a real treat," said Bill Miller, Founder, "as the grappa base ensures this is not just another absinthe." He continued, "Our collaboration with local vintners has produced yet another unique and exceptional spirit for Minnesota consumers, and although our first batch was extremely limited in size, we are increasing production to meet expected demand."

About Absinthe

Absinthe is an anise and wormwood flavored spirit created from botanicals, including the flowers and leaves of the plant Artemisia absinthium also known as grande wormwood, green anise, sweet fennel, and other spices and herbs. Absinthe is traditionally natural green color called absinthe verte or can be colorless known as absinthe blanche. Historically, absinthe aficionados commonly refer to it as the “green fairy”.

Everlasting Absinthe Verte

Everlasting Absinthe Verte is Minnesota’s first absinthe based on grappa and distilled using hand-selected herbs and spices including grande wormwood, green anise, fennel seed, and J. Carver’s signature Minnesota grown everlasting clover. This clover was the first winter-hardy alfalfa in North America and is one of the finishing botanicals in our Everlasting Absinthe Verte. The result is a smooth, mild, and intriguing herbal spirit with flavors of anise balanced with other botanicals ideal for sipping on ice and use in a number of classic cocktails including the Sazerac, Corpse Reviver #2, and Chrysanthemum. (120 proof)

Product Availability

J. Carver spirits are available for wholesale purchase through Minneapolis-based distributor Vinocopia, Inc in Minnesota and Saratoga Liquor in Wisconsin. Consumers can search the store finder link at www.jcarverdistillery.com to find the products and tasting events at over 800 local liquor stores, fine spirits shops and restaurants.

Tours & Events

Distillery tours, held on Fridays at 5:30, 6:30, 7:30 pm, and Saturdays at 2:30, 3:30, 4:30, 5:30, 6:30 pm, provide a glimpse into the inner workings of an artisan craft distillery. Distillery staff provide an overview of the J. Carver grain-to-glass approach and allows visitors an opportunity to see the stills, mash tun, fermentation tanks, bottling operation, and the barrel house. J. Carver Distillery tour and tasting experience can be reserved online for $10.00 per person and include a complimentary trio of half ounce tasting samples (1.5 ounces total) served in the cocktail room. Specialty seasonal cocktails and 375 ml bottled spirits are available for purchase. Private events can be booked for groups of 12-60 people. Contact J. Carver Distillery for more information.

About J. Carver Distillery

J. Carver Distillery crafts distinctive spirits inspired by a tradition of craft and curiosity, harkening back to the days of unchartered exploration and wonder. J. Carver Distillery is open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays. Stop in experience a tour and tasting and their grain-to-glass approach to distilling. Join their many enthusiastic customers in sampling locally made vodka, gin, barrel gin, apple brandy, grappa, bourbon, rye whiskey, liqueur, and now straight whiskeys, brandy, and hand-crafted cocktails in their cocktail room. Founded in 2013 in Waconia, Minnesota, partners include Bill Miller (Waconia), Matt Miller (Montecello, NY) Gina Holman (Victoria), Beth Aschinger (Spring Park), and Dan Niesen (Waconia). More information is available online at jcarverdistillery.com.