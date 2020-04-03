In Praise of the Loneliest Passover Ever

× Expand Dara Buttered matzoh with salt Matzoh, with butter.

Hello. I am trapped in my house. Like everyone! Or, of course, I mean everyone not sick, a healthcare worker, or those working to keep the rest of us alive. And now Passover is upon us.

Passover, of course, is the time we celebrate getting through not one but ten plagues, and particularly the last of the sequential plagues, when the Angel of Death “passed over” the Israelites enslaved in Egypt, and didn’t take their firstborns.

Usually we celebrate with a big meal, a big gathering, relish trays and hidden matzoh and a brisket that took two days or all week or your whole life. Aunt Esther or Aunt Gertie in an apron fluffing between table and kitchen, rattling refrigerators and fitting one more cut-glass dish on the crowded table, while little kids make a tent of the dining room table.

Now, it’s the same people we’ve been trapped inside with, and Aunt Esther or Aunt Gertie are peering at a FaceTime screen, if we’re lucky.

I have a lot of unnerving conversations with my best friends. “Jews lived in attics for years hiding from the Nazis, and they were fine.” Were they? Were they really? “A couple hundred thousand people will die, and we’ll go back to normal.” Will we? I think I’m not alone in now concluding that normal was not that great—we don’t run fire departments for shareholder profit, and it’s crystal clear now that we shouldn’t be running healthcare like that either. Who cares if it wasn't profitable to have extra ventilators and masks and pandemic researchers on the books, we should have had them.

Meanwhile, as we stand six feet apart in the grocery stores, we must see that the end-caps are full of Passover supplies. Cans of coconut macaroons, boxes of the unleavened bread called Matzoh—the bread you make when you have to get out of Dodge rapidly. Matzoh, ancient Egypt's version of the bag of chips you grab from a truck-stop because you better have something to eat while you're on the road.

I’ve been asked a few times now what we are “supposed” to do this year for Passover. Do we get out the good china, and spend all week cooking for ... Instagram, FaceTime, and a full freezer of leftovers? I mean, if you’ll be happy looking back on that and it gives you comfort, have at it.

For myself, I’m trapped in my house with two kids who don’t want chicken liver, gefilte fish, or a whole brisket. It has occurred to me that gefilte fish and chicken liver are something you are horrified by as a child, and somehow meander back to in your 20s, and I can’t remember how it happens. Probably at other peoples’ houses, which are currently off-limits. My kids do like matzoh balls, and chicken soup, so here’s my brilliant plan. Matzoh. Matzoh ball soup. Maybe I’ll make some potted meatballs (like stuffed cabbage rolls without the cabbage) because kids like meatballs. You could get Passover takeout, from Yum Kitchen, Crossroads Delicatessen, or call up Cecil's for free delivery within 5 miles, for orders over $25.

Personally, I'm going to see where my mood is that day. I'm positive we will have buttered matzoh with salt, because that is just delicious.

Mainly though, I think what we’ll have this year is: Conversation. Maybe about how on the seder plate we remember life’s bitterness, as well as life’s sweetness, but in my whole life till now we always celebrated having come through the plagues a very long time ago, back when everything was myth. When Cinderella and Moses and Blackbeard the Pirate lived with equal weight, in a world that always drove towards a happy ending. But we have a whole holiday about surviving plagues, right here, before us. What does it mean, plague? What does it mean, to want to be passed-over? What are we uncertain about, today, what are we afraid of, today? How will we think about this holiday in the future, if we get to spend it with other people? Is it right to celebrate buttered matzoh with salt, when that’s not much, but also, it’s quite a lot? And we’re sick of each other in these four walls, but losing each other or these four walls would be the worst thing that could ever happen.

As you know, I’m very resistant to the human impulse to turn everything into a silver-lining. For a lot of people coronavirus will have no silver lining, it will be misery, death, and ruin. Straight up. That’s a plague. The American need to fairytale everything into silver linings is part of what got us in this mess. We put fire-doors in building-codes and stockpile masks not because everything always works out in the end, but because disasters are a part of life too. Which we forget at our peril. (We forgot at our peril!)

But if we do get a silver lining out of this year of isolated Passover, let it be this: We were lucky to have those heedless years of taking for granted Aunt Sylvie bustling around with cut-glass full of canned olives and celery sticks among a pile of kids on the beige-wall-to-wall, and we’re lucky today to have a box of matzoh too—and we’re lucky even if we don’t feel lucky. Just because this really, truly sucks, doesn’t mean we’re not the luckiest people who ever were, merely to not be sick, which, God willing, we will never consider “mere” again.

And so let us now praise the lamest Passover seder in modern memory, and work to recall what about it was lucky, fortunate, and blessed. Pass the matzoh, and let’s find an aunt to FaceTime.